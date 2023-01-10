Cynthia Graubart is a James Beard Award–winning cookbook author, a cooking teacher, and a culinary television producer whose books include Zucchini Love, Strawberry Love, and Blueberry Love. Her work has appeared in The Washington Post, New York Times, Chicago Tribune, Los Angeles Times, Better Homes & Gardens, and Southern Living. Graubart has appeared on Fox & Friends and Hallmark’s Home & Family Show. A champion of family mealtime, she shares her passion for her home state of Georgia and its bountiful produce and products across many platforms. She can be found online at cynthiagraubart.com.