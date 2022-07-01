“Is it my birthday yet? Because I don't want to wait for the Strawberry Birthday Cake in Cynthia Graubart's delicious new book, Strawberry Love. The sweet recipes range from comforting and familiar (Challah French Toast with Strawberry Syrup) to new and exciting (Pink Strawberry Pie with freeze-dried strawberries IN THE CRUST!) I was particularly taken with the surprising savory options like Pork Chops with Strawberry Balsamic Sauce and Fish Tacos with Strawberry Salsa which showcase Graubart's recipe talents.” - Cathy Barrows, author of Pie Squared and When Pies Fly



“Who knew there were so many bright, fresh, inventive ways to use the berries of spring and summer? Thanks to Cynthia Graubart for recipes that jump off the page and right onto my to-do list.” - Anne Byrn, New York Times bestselling author of The Cake Mix Doctor, American Cake and Skillet Love. ​