Cooking with Coconut

acknowledgments

Thanks to the following companies for making their coconut products available to try: King Arthur Flour, Bob's Red Mill, Nature's Way, and Tree of Life. Special thanks to Vitamix.

dedication

For Jean Paul

Contents

Title Page

Acknowledgments

Dedication

Introduction

A Little Coconut History

A Nutritional Powerhouse

The Rich Diversity of Coconut

1. A Coconut Primer: Parts, Products, and Uses

The Many Forms of Coconut

DIY Coconut Pantry

2. Openings (Appetizers, Snacks, and Small Plates)

3. Mains

4. Vegetables, Legumes, and Starches

5. Breakfasts

6. Desserts

7. Drinks

Glossary

Recipes by Dietary Type

Index

Savor the Flavors with More Storey Books

Copyright

Additional Photography Credits

Share Your Experience!

introduction

Thwack! The quick rush of air from the cutlass, brought down with force and speed, ruffled my hair. It was the only breeze on the inferno-like street in downtown Port of Spain, capital of Trinidad and Tobago — land of my paternal ancestors.

The man with the machete grinned and held out the large green coconut he had decapitated for me, making chopping motions around its crown to pierce a hole through which I could sip the water inside.

As I sipped, letting the cool, slightly sweet water slip easily down my throat, the vendor lifted another green coconut — roughly the size of a soccer ball — and went to work again, deftly turning the coconut in his palm as he brought the cutlass down upon its crown (the capped area where the coconut had been attached to the tree). It is a skill that has fascinated and terrified me ever since I first saw my father making short work of a coconut the same way when I was just 5 years old.

A Little Coconut History

The coconut, which is native to tropical climates like that of Trinidad, grows on the coconut palm tree, which bears fruit year-round. Its ready availability makes it a staple ingredient in the cuisines of South Asia, the Caribbean, and Southeast Asia, where it is used in rice, curries, and soups as well as sweets.

Coconut was also used, albeit sparingly, in the southern American colonies, arriving as whole mature coconut on trade ships bringing sugar, spices, and slaves from the Caribbean. But it was its wider introduction by Franklin Baker Sr. to the city of Philadelphia in the late nineteenth century that catapulted coconut into the limelight.

One of these nuts is a meal for a man, both meat and drink.

— Marco Polo

Baker's Folly

By the 1890s, Philadelphia had already enjoyed a near two-hundred-year history as a metropolis of gastronomic delights. Food companies had long sought to situate their businesses in the city as a way of giving their products the imprimatur of gourmet quality. Chief among Philadelphia's food manufacturers was a brotherhood of flour millers, large and small, many of whom hailed from families who had plied their trade since the 1700s.

Franklin Baker Sr. was a newcomer to the business when he started his flour milling outfit in 1897. By then, Philadelphia had long yielded its dominance in milling to the great mills cropping up in the American Midwest. But Baker, then 22 years old, was an entrepreneur, so he expanded his small operations overseas in hopes of capturing business from the growing market in Cuba.

For a time things went well. That is, until the day that his ship returned from Cuba not with cash for his flour but with a hold full of fresh coconuts. Bananas or citrus or rum would have been easy to unload, as they were in high demand. Instead, Baker found himself stuck with an unusable product that no one wanted, not even the lone merchant who was known for selling coconuts from his shop in the city. Even he was in the midst of closing up his shop on Arch Street for good.

Unable to unload the strange fruit, Baker made a decision that many would call further folly: he bought the Arch Street coconut works and figured out a method to dry and grate the white-fleshed coconut before the shipment spoiled.

What Mr. Baker did next would change the face of American baked goods — and the future of coconut — forever. He gave away his dried coconut product to home cooks and professional chefs to try out. Within 5 years, his sales of coconut were so strong that he sold his flour business and focused entirely on coconut, relocating the manufacturing plant to bigger facilities in Brooklyn, New York, and, later, Hoboken, New Jersey.

Within 10 years, Baker's Coconut was so universally accepted that coconut layer cake, coconut cream pie, and coconut custard were rapidly becoming classic American desserts — with a particularly strong following in the American South, the one area of the country that had some history with coconut. Now called Baker's Angel Flake Sweetened Coconut, Baker's folly is, today, the recognized standard in dried sweetened coconut for desserts and baking in America and around the world.

The Rise of the Whole Coconut

Even up to the time of my own childhood in the 1970s and 1980s, coconut remained entrenched in the realm of confection — at least for Americans. But in our own New York City home, my father often had a whole dry coconut on the counter or a bowl of freshly grated coconut meat waiting for use. In those days, this was no mean feat — my dad had to trek to the far recesses of West Indian Brooklyn to procure it. Back then, coconut — usually shredded and sweetened — only made cameo appearances in desserts in America. For coconut purists like my father, the sweetened "angel flakes" à la Mr. Baker were not considered "the real thing."

Thanks to my dad, and our family visits to Trinidad, I learned early on that a coconut starts as a large green nut filled with liquid and a thick jelly. As the coconut matures and dries out, the jelly becomes the hard white flesh that my friends back home thought was the sum total of the fruit (if they even knew what real coconut looked like at all). It's only when the green casing is cracked open that the brown shell is revealed, complete with the raffia-like threads that we see on coconuts in the supermarket.

Today coconut is no longer exotic and rare. My specialized knowledge of the fruit I love so well isn't nearly so unusual or strange. Instead, coconut has become a mainstream flavor and, in many cases, a go-to ingredient for healthy eaters who appreciate coconut's nutrient density and low glycemic index, and for foodies who are eager to explore a world full of flavor. While fresh coconut was once a rarity in the supermarket, there is now a great variety of coconut products — from waters to milks, chips, shreds, sugars, oils, molasses, vinegar, flour, and more.

Thanks to its mild, sweet taste, it is easy to incorporate coconut into a variety of dishes to take advantage of its well-touted health benefits. Here I've collected recipes from a number of cultures that have had a long and fruitful relationship with the coconut, highlighting its versatility and easy adaptation to the modern kitchen.

Thanks to its mild, sweet taste, it is easy to incorporate coconut into a variety of dishes to take advantage of its well-touted health benefits.

A Nutritional Powerhouse

Long-distance athletes were the first to recognize coconut water as an electrolyte drink because of its high levels of potassium, but cultures with a strong relationship to the fruit have long known that is not all that coconut has to offer. While sweet, coconut has a low glycemic index, meaning that it does not substantially raise blood sugar when consumed — a boon for diabetics or those watching their weight.

Coconut oil. While coconut oil does indeed comprise saturated fat, the fat is primarily in the form of medium-chain fatty acids, which are more easily digested by the liver and converted to energy rather than fat stores. As such, they may prove beneficial in promoting heart health. Researchers since the 1930s have observed that people in coconut-consuming cultures tended to have lower rates of obesity, heart disease, and diabetes despite the fat content of this staple food. Numerous modern studies have shown that countries with coconut-heavy diets have the lowest incidence of heart disease, particularly as compared to Americans.

And despite its high saturated fat levels, coconut oil seems to actually promote "good" HDL cholesterol levels, as noted by the Harvard School of Public Health, while promoting the satiety necessary to maintain healthy weight levels. Coconut enjoys the added boon for the health-conscious eater or active exerciser of being real, simple, pure, and natural.

For thousands of years, Ayurvedic practitioners have recommended coconut oil for dental health in the form of "oil pulling," in which pure coconut oil is swished around the mouth to kill bacteria and soothe the gums. Today the practice is widely resurging. Scientists now know that both the lauric and caprylic acids naturally found in coconut oil are powerful anti­microbials that can help alleviate gingivitis and bad breath caused by bacteria. Studies have shown that these antimicrobials are also an effective preventive against candida or yeast infections.

Pure coconut oil is a treasured part of beauty rituals and is massaged into the scalp to alleviate headaches and make hair shine, as well as into the body to make skin supple and ease swelling in the joints. Coconut oil is considered particularly useful for erasing stretch marks as well. In mass-produced cosmetics, coconut oil is a mild and nonallergenic base for lipsticks, eyeliners, shampoos, and more. As a pure acne treatment, coconut oil is touted for its antimicrobial properties.

Coconut water. If the ancient lore of coconut-producing countries is to be believed, coconut water is good for everything from alleviating nausea in pregnant women to keeping the undernourished alive — and it continues to be used for these purposes throughout India, the Caribbean, and Southeast Asia.

Coconut flour. Those on gluten-free diets will find naturally gluten-free coconut flour a health powerhouse. While it can't be used in a one-to-one replacement ratio with wheat flour, when combined with oat flour or other gluten-free flours, it provides, taste, texture, and flavor without gluten or high sugar levels.

Numerous modern studies have shown that countries with coconut-heavy diets have the lowest incidence of heart disease.

The Rich Diversity of Coconut

Luckily, everyday supermarkets are stocking an increasing variety of canned, frozen, packaged, and prepared products, and even coconuts with prescored shells, making cooking with coconuts easy. Rest assured that even dyed-in-the-wool coconut connoisseurs use a mixture of both fresh and packaged goods, all of which we will explore in the recipes that follow.

As you make some of these recipes, you will enjoy learning the differences in texture and taste between fresh coconut, dried coconut, and coconut chips, and you will revel in the creaminess of coconut milks and ice creams while marveling at how refined coconut oil — flavorless and not greasy — is the perfect frying medium. You will also delight in the new levels of complexity and flavor your baked goods, smoothies, desserts, and drinks reach with coconut sugar and syrups.

Once the recipes in this book become part of your repertoire, you'll wonder how you ever lived without a full pantry of coconut delights.

1

a coconut primer: parts, products, and uses

The box grater lived in the back of my parents' kitchen cupboard, behind the pots and pans. It sat tucked next to my father's favorite hand-hammered metal dish that my mother had brought from her native Iran, which he used solely for marinating chicken and meats in his Trinidadian curry powder. Dented and dull, the grater had one purpose: to rend and score the hard white flesh of the coconut that my father would crack open with a sharp machete.

We were more accustomed to coconut than other folks in our neighborhood. To most, it was an exotic rarity, the stuff of Mounds bars or, occasionally, a Sara Lee cake. But my Caribbean father used coconut in his breads, tarts, and "sugar cakes" — the candies he sometimes made from boiled sugar and coconut — as well as in curries, soups, and stews. My father's baking days only happened a few times a year, but they gave me a taste and a passion for coconut's wonderful flavor, a passion that only grew on visits to his home country of Trinidad. There, coconut is the "vanilla" of the land, the base flavor of cookies, cakes, candy, ice cream, rice pudding, drinks, and a few savory dishes, too. In short: heaven.

My love for coconut remained steadfast and true, even in the face of avowed coconut haters. And, oh, they were many. To them, coconut was an odd artificial flavor, reminiscent of what tanning oil might taste like if they cared to try it. Little did I know when I was a child that coconut would become one of the biggest food trends in decades. Today it has exploded onto the American culinary scene and captured the taste buds and imagination of eaters and cooks everywhere.

The coconut products available today are incredibly varied and diverse. Not only are there numerous types of coconut-based products, but there are also multiple companies offering them. Even the most mainstream American food companies have begun selling coconut products. This ­chapter provides a primer on each of these products.

The Many Forms of Coconut

Coconut is one of the most versatile plants in existence and one from which an astonishing variety of products is manufactured. The fruit, the plant fibers, and the tree sap are all processed and used in multiple ways worldwide. Modern technology has taken that diversity a step further with products that make this tropical fruit not only readily available around the world but ingeniously adapted to modern lifestyles.

Green, Fresh, and Dried Coconut Meat

Green coconut meat. Green coconuts are the nuts that are chopped down from the coconut palm. They are filled with water and a gelatinous substance often referred to as jelly. If allowed to age, the jelly becomes hard, white coconut meat. Green coconut meat is most often scooped out and eaten after the coconut water is drunk. Sometimes, pieces of green coconut are found floating in commercial coconut waters. green coconuts

Green coconuts are the nuts that are chopped down from the coconut palm. They are filled with water and a gelatinous substance often referred to as jelly. If allowed to age, the jelly becomes hard, white coconut meat. Green coconut meat is most often scooped out and eaten after the coconut water is drunk. Sometimes, pieces of green coconut are found floating in commercial coconut waters. Fresh coconut. What I am calling "fresh coconut" in this book is the meat of a freshly cracked mature brown coconut. Also referred to as copra, it is the hard, white, aged version of green coconut jelly that is grated and either used immediately or dried further for later use.

What I am calling "fresh coconut" in this book is the meat of a freshly cracked mature brown coconut. Also referred to as copra, it is the hard, white, aged version of green coconut jelly that is grated and either used immediately or dried further for later use. Dried coconut. This is meat from a mature brown coconut that has been further dried. It is sold packaged in many forms, including shredded, diced, and flaked, and sweetened or unsweetened. It is historically most familiar to Americans as sweetened flaked coconut for baking.

Coconut Water

Coconut water is the liquid center of the coconut. It is more abundant when the coconut is young or "green" and less so the more mature the coconut gets. The tastiest coconut waters for sale in cans and bottles are from sweet, young coconuts. Mature coconuts do not provide a fresh-tasting water. Powdered coconut waters that can be reconstituted with pure water are increasingly available. In cultures where coconut is prevalent, the water is often used as an electrolytic drink to prevent dehydration.

Most commercial coconut waters are pasteurized to remove any bacteria, although there are a few raw coconut water brands — including Harmless Harvest — that employ pressure treatment to remove micro­contaminants, and these require refrigeration to retain freshness. Raw coconut drinks are more perishable than their aseptically packaged counterparts, so pay attention to the "sell by" or "use by" dates when buying these products, just as you would for animal milk products or fresh juices.

Coconut Milk

Coconut milk is perhaps the most misunderstood product that comes from the coconut. It is not the liquid inside of a coconut, as many believe (that's coconut water), but the coconut "meat" puréed with water into a smooth liquid. The less water used, the thicker and creamier the coconut milk (see description of coconut cream).

You can easily make coconut milk at home (see the recipe) with fresh, frozen, or dried unsweetened coconut meat.

It's worth noting that commercial coconut milk comes in several varieties and that, even within a single variety, different manufacturers' products can vary in consistency and taste.

Coconut milk is not the liquid inside of a coconut, as many believe (that's coconut water), but the coconut "meat" puréed with water into a smooth liquid.

Canned. The most common form of coconut milk, canned coconut milk is a shelf-stable product that comes in "lite" (reduced-fat) and full-fat varieties. Most canned coconut milk will separate and need to be stirred before use. The most efficient reemulsification method is to pour the entire contents of the can into a bowl and whisk it together. You may also do this in a blender or food processor.

The most common form of coconut milk, canned coconut milk is a shelf-stable product that comes in "lite" (reduced-fat) and full-fat varieties. Most canned coconut milk will separate and need to be stirred before use. The most efficient reemulsification method is to pour the entire contents of the can into a bowl and whisk it together. You may also do this in a blender or food processor. Refrigerated carton. Refrigerated coconut milk cartons fall in the realm of nondairy beverages and can be found next to soy and almond milk in the grocer's cold case. These versions have flavorings and, sometimes, a bit of sweetener. They also contain an emulsifier and/or thickener to more closely approximate the consistency of milk. Generally, vegan seaweed-based carrageenan is used for this purpose. These products should be seen more as a beverage than a cooking product and should be used in the way that dairy beverages are used, with some uses for baking and confectionery.

Refrigerated coconut milk cartons fall in the realm of nondairy beverages and can be found next to soy and almond milk in the grocer's cold case. These versions have flavorings and, sometimes, a bit of sweetener. They also contain an emulsifier and/or thickener to more closely approximate the consistency of milk. Generally, vegan seaweed-based carrageenan is used for this purpose. These products should be seen more as a beverage than a cooking product and should be used in the way that dairy beverages are used, with some uses for baking and confectionery. Aseptic carton. Aseptic (shelf-stable) coconut milk is becoming more common and comes in two varieties: one is similar to a canned version that comprises only coconut meat and water, and the other is a shelf-stable version of the refrigerated-carton type that usually has flavoring and a thickener or emulsifier such as carrageenan or other gelatin. Use the latter form as you would refrigerated carton coconut milk — mostly as a beverage — and the former as you would canned varieties.

Aseptic (shelf-stable) coconut milk is becoming more common and comes in two varieties: one is similar to a canned version that comprises only coconut meat and water, and the other is a shelf-stable version of the refrigerated-carton type that usually has flavoring and a thickener or emulsifier such as carrageenan or other gelatin. Use the latter form as you would refrigerated carton coconut milk — mostly as a beverage — and the former as you would canned varieties. Powdered. Like powdered cow's milk, powdered coconut milk is widely available in much of the developing world and is becoming increasingly available in the United States and Europe. The product is reconstituted with water to the desired consistency and should be refrigerated after use. The King Arthur Flour Company makes an excellent version.

Like powdered cow's milk, powdered coconut milk is widely available in much of the developing world and is becoming increasingly available in the United States and Europe. The product is reconstituted with water to the desired consistency and should be refrigerated after use. The King Arthur Flour Company makes an excellent version. Coconut cream. Coconut cream is coconut meat that has been processed with very little water. In canned varieties of coconut milk, the cream is what separates and rises to the top. Pure coconut cream is most often sold canned. In the Caribbean and Latin America, coconut cream is sold in a block akin to butter and can be thinned with hot water as needed for the desired consistency.

The Tree of Life As impressive as the amount of food products that come from the coconut palm are, equally astounding is the multiplicity of uses for the other parts of the tree. The trunk, for instance, is used to make furniture and buildings, as well as canoes, containers, and drums. The roots are used for making dyes, mouthwash, and even toothbrushes. The leaves make bags, baskets, brooms, toys, umbrellas, and much more. Because of this, many ancient coconut-producing cultures considered the palm necessary for survival and sustenance. Often, a young coconut tree is given as a wedding gift to a newly married couple setting up their own home to provide them all they need for a successful future. The coconut palm well earns its title "Tree of Life."

Coconut Nectar or Molasses

Coconut nectar is made by tapping a coconut palm, much the way a maple tree is tapped for sap to make maple syrup. The sap that runs out of the coconut palm is heated at a low temperature to thicken it. The resulting syrup has a texture that is similar to that of honey or agave syrup. This dark nectar does not have an overtly coconut taste, but it is a sweetener with a low glycemic index.

Coconut Manna

Also called coconut butter or coconut spread, coconut manna is puréed dried unsweetened coconut meat. During the puréeing or grinding process, the coconut releases its natural oils, which allows the coconut meat to be puréed into a thick paste that has the consistency of butter. Coconut manna is used as a spread in place of cow and nut butter and can be sweetened or flavored during the puréeing process as desired. Coconut manna can be made at home, but it requires a high-powered blender like a Vitamix (see the recipe). Like other butters, coconut manna melts easily and can be used as a liquid application.

Coconut Flour

Coconut flour is made from defatted coconut meat that is dried and ground into flour. It is derived from the solids left over after the process of making coconut milk.

Coconut flour cannot be substituted for all-purpose flour or other grain flours on a 1:1 basis. The main reason for this is that coconut flour absorbs a great deal of liquid. A good rule of thumb is to substitute one-quarter to one-third of the grain flour a recipe calls for with coconut flour and use two to three times the amount of baking powder or yeast if the recipe calls for either. Another good tip is to increase the amount of eggs if the recipe calls for them: generally, six large eggs for 1 cup of coconut flour is about right. When using coconut flour for dredging items for frying, you can simply use it as you would use grain-based flour; however, make sure to sift the flour first, as it can get clumpy.

Coconut Sugar

A popular sugar substitute because of its low glycemic index, coconut sugar is, like coconut nectar, a sap-based product of the coconut tree. The heavy branches that hold the coconut blossoms, later to become mature coconuts, are tapped for the milky white sap they hold. This sap is boiled at a low temperature, past the point necessary to make coconut nectar, until it granulates. Except for the level of heat applied, making coconut sugar from sap is similar to the process of turning cane juice into granulated sugar or making maple sugar out of maple syrup.

When coconut-blossom branches are tapped to make sugar, the process effectively drains the nutrition from the budding coconuts. As a result, you can't have both coconut sap/sugar and mature coconuts from the same tree. Like the coconut itself, coconut sugar is very high in minerals like iron, zinc, potassium, nitrogen, and others, while plain white refined cane and beet sugars have virtually no mineral content.

Like the coconut itself, coconut sugar is very high in minerals like iron, zinc, potassium, nitrogen, and others.

Sprouted Coconut or Coconut Sponge

Rarely seen outside of the countries in which coconut is grown, sprouted coconut is the spongy interior of the coconut after it has dried past the point of having any meat left. The sponge feeds the growth of a new sprout, which will ultimately become another coconut palm. This sponge or sprout is edible and has an intense coconut taste with a spongy or sometimes cotton candy–like texture.

Toddy or Tadi

Toddy (also called tadi) is the sap of the coconut palm. It can be consumed immediately as a beverage or aged in a process that produces vinegar. Various toddy vinegars are available on the market and can be used in the same way as fruit vinegars: for salads, marinating meats, ceviches, and medicinal purposes.

The sap can also be fermented and distilled into a strong alcoholic drink that, at times, has been banned in the various countries in which it is produced. Toddy liquor production in places like India, for example, is akin to backyard moonshine production in the United States. In the Philippines, coconut liquor is often called "coconut arrak" or "coconut vodka" and is a commercially produced beverage.

Storing Coconut Products Most coconut products are high in fat, so rancidity can definitely be a problem. A good rule of thumb is to refrigerate any wet or moist product such as coconut milk, coconut water, or shredded coconut meat and to store any dry product such as desiccated coconut, coconut flour, and coconut sugar in an airtight jar. Label the jar with the date and discard any products after 2 months to ensure the freshest taste.