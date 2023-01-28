Free shipping on orders $35+
Strawberry Love
45 Sweet and Savory Recipes for Shortcakes, Hand Pies, Salads, Salsas, and More
Description
The arrival of fresh strawberries signals the start of summer, the time to visit pick-your-own farms and farmers’ markets to stock up on plump, ripe berries. Strawberry Love celebrates strawberry season with 45 recipes, all beautifully photographed, for enjoying this heavenly fruit, fresh or frozen. From breakfast treats (French Toast with Strawberry Syrup) to salads (Strawberry, Burrata, and Arugula Salad), main courses (Hamburger Sliders with Goat Cheese, Strawberries and Bacon), and desserts (Strawberry Creamsicles on a Stick and Strawberry Heart Hand Pies), strawberry lovers will find tantalizing new ways—along with the classics—to make the most of their summer berry bounty. The book also includes tips for picking, freezing, and making jams and syrups for enjoying the taste of summer all year long
What's Inside
Praise
“Is it my birthday yet? Because I don't want to wait for the Strawberry Birthday Cake in Cynthia Graubart's delicious new book, Strawberry Love. The sweet recipes range from comforting and familiar (Challah French Toast with Strawberry Syrup) to new and exciting (Pink Strawberry Pie with freeze-dried strawberries IN THE CRUST!) I was particularly taken with the surprising savory options like Pork Chops with Strawberry Balsamic Sauce and Fish Tacos with Strawberry Salsa which showcase Graubart's recipe talents.” - Cathy Barrows, author of Pie Squared and When Pies Fly
“Who knew there were so many bright, fresh, inventive ways to use the berries of spring and summer? Thanks to Cynthia Graubart for recipes that jump off the page and right onto my to-do list.” - Anne Byrn, New York Times bestselling author of The Cake Mix Doctor, American Cake and Skillet Love.
