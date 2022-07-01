Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

The Artisanal Kitchen: Gluten-Free Holiday Cookies
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Artisanal Kitchen: Gluten-Free Holiday Cookies

More Than 30 Recipes to Sweeten the Season

by Alice Medrich

With Maya Klein

Regular Price $12.95

Regular Price $14.95 CAD

Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover
ebook

Regular Price $12.95

Regular Price $14.95 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 15, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Sep 15, 2020

Page Count

112 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781579659622

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Health & Healing / Gluten-free

Description

Here to the rescue of everyone who has celiac disease or gluten sensitivity, or simply likes the idea of baking with alternative flours, come over 30 recipes for festive cookies, shortbread, bars, and more using oat flour, sorghum flour, teff, coconut flour, and nut flours. There are gluten-free versions of traditional favorites like Classic Ginger Cookies and Cutout Cookies. And wonderful new additions, including Chestnut and Pine Nut Shortbread and Quince and Orange–Filled Chestnut Cookies.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

The Artisanal Kitchen