Lucinda Scala Quinn is the founder of Mad Hungry, the headquarters for home cooks looking for proven recipes, strategies, and inspiration. She is the author of four cookbooks, including Mad Hungry: Feeding Men & Boys, Mad Hungry Cravings, and Mad Hungry Family, and appears regularly on both morning television and QVC with her top-selling Mad Hungry kitchenware line. Scala Quinn is the former senior vice president and executive editorial director of food and entertaining at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the host of her own television show, Mad Hungry: Bringing Back the Family Meal, and she cohosted Everyday Food on PBS for six years. She lives and cooks with her husband and three sons in New York City. Find her on Instagram @madhungry.