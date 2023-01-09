Free shipping on orders $35+
Shopping Cart
Lucinda Scala Quinn
Lucinda Scala Quinn is the founder of Mad Hungry, the headquarters for home cooks looking for proven recipes, strategies, and inspiration. She is the author of four cookbooks, including Mad Hungry: Feeding Men & Boys, Mad Hungry Cravings, and Mad Hungry Family, and appears regularly on both morning television and QVC with her top-selling Mad Hungry kitchenware line. Scala Quinn is the former senior vice president and executive editorial director of food and entertaining at Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia and the host of her own television show, Mad Hungry: Bringing Back the Family Meal, and she cohosted Everyday Food on PBS for six years. She lives and cooks with her husband and three sons in New York City. Find her on Instagram @madhungry.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Mad Hungry: Game Day Food
Everybody loves game day, and some of us love game-day food even more. Here is the complete playbook for all the snacks, sides, and mains…