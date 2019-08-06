Cookies Are Magic





Maida Heatter is one of the most iconic and fondly remembered cookbook authors of all time. Her recipes are modern classics, must-haves in the repertoire of any home baker–and her cookies are her pieces de resistance. From classics like the minty Palm Beach Brownies, the Plain Old-Fashioned Sugar Cookies, and the Absolutely Positively the Best Chocolate Chip Cookies, to retro favorites like the elegant Austrian Walnut Crescents and the decadent Fudge Delices, there’s a Maida Heatter cookie for every baker and every occasion.





What makes Maida’s recipes so special is the promise that each one, if followed to the T, will simply work. Maida makes cooking and baking so easy and foolproof that experienced cooks and novices alike will find themselves at home in her recipes–and have fun in the process.





A perfect gift for newlyweds, recent grads, and the baker in your life, this will be the only cookie book you’ll ever need–from one of the best there ever was.