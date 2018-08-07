Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Maida Heatter

Maida Heatter (1916-2019), dubbed “the Queen of Cake” by Saveur, was the author of several classic books on dessert and baking. Her most recent book, Happiness Is Baking, was published when she was 102 years old. Heatter is the recipient of three James Beard Foundation awards, and was inducted into the organization’s Hall of Fame.
