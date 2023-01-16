Free shipping on orders $35+
Raquel Pelzel
Raquel Pelzel is an award-winning food writer and cookbook collaborator, most recently collaborating with Uri Scheft on Breaking Breads. She has written recipes for Saveur, Wall Street Journal, Every Day with Rachael Ray, and Edible Manhattan, and is a cookbook columnist for Epicurious. She was an editor at Cook's Illustrated and senior food editor and test kitchen director for Tasting Table. She lives in Brooklyn.
By the Author
Sheet Pan Suppers Meatless
Say YES to the SHEET PAN! Vegetable-forward cooking never tasted so good!YES, it's easy: It's the one-pot meal, reinvented. Along with a sharp knife, a…