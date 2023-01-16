Free shipping on orders $35+

Raquel Pelzel is an award-winning food writer and cookbook collaborator, most recently collaborating with Uri Scheft on Breaking Breads. She has written recipes for Saveur, Wall Street Journal, Every Day with Rachael Ray, and Edible Manhattan, and is a cookbook columnist for Epicurious. She was an editor at Cook's Illustrated and senior food editor and test kitchen director for Tasting Table. She lives in Brooklyn.
