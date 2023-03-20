Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

The Artisanal Kitchen: Jewish Holiday Baking
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

The Artisanal Kitchen: Jewish Holiday Baking

Inspired Recipes for Rosh Hashanah, Hanukkah, Purim, Passover, and More

by Uri Scheft

With Raquel Pelzel

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

ebook
Hardcover
ebook
Hardcover

Regular Price $1.99

Regular Price $2.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 15, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play Ebooks.com Kobo

On Sale

Sep 15, 2020

Page Count

112 Pages

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781579659769

Genre

Cooking / Cooking / Holiday

Description

BECAUSE EVERY HOLIDAY IS AN EXCUSE TO EAT SOMETHING DELICIOUS

Bake your way through the Jewish holidays with 25 insanely delicious, foolproof recipes—including Poppy Seed Hamantaschen for Purim, Coconut Macaroons for Passover, Apple Babka for Rosh Hashanah, jam-filled Sufganiyot for Hanukkah, and so much more. These dishes from master baker Uri Scheft, author of Breaking Breads, capture the Old World/New World/out-of-this-world flavors of contemporary Jewish and Israeli cuisine.
 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

The Artisanal Kitchen