Jack Rollins
By the Author
Here Comes Peter Cottontail!
The words of this perennial Easter favorite spring to life in this charmingly illustrated book about Easter's favorite bunny.A perennial Easter favorite, "Here Comes Peter…
This perennial Easter favorite has delighted children since Gene Autry first recorded “Peter Cottontail” in 1950. Since then, its popularity has grown, making Peter Cottontail one of…
Frosty the Snowman
When Frosty the Snowman was introduced in 1950 in a recording by Gene Autry, it became an instant hit. Since then, its popularity has only…
A new format and classic TV art for a best-selling Christmas board book. When Frosty the Snowman was introduced in 1950 in a recording by…
A paperback edition of a Christmas favorite, accompanied by more than 50 stickers! In this colorful new paperback edition, illustrations tell the beloved tale of…
Sing along to the classic song and watch Frosty the Snowman come to life with this musical board book!When 'Frosty the Snowman' was introduced in…