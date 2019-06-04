

A perennial Easter favorite, “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” has delighted children since Gene Autry first recorded the song in 1950. Today Peter Cottontail, now over a half-century old, is one of the most recognized and beloved Easter characters ever created. This sturdy book introduces little ones to Easter’s favorite bunny with charming illustrations and the song’s bouncy lyrics. With a durable design and beloved character, this book will be enjoyed by families for years to come.

