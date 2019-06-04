Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Here Comes Peter Cottontail!

A perennial Easter favorite, “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” has delighted children since Gene Autry first recorded the song in 1950. Today Peter Cottontail, now over a half-century old, is one of the most recognized and beloved Easter characters ever created. This sturdy book introduces little ones to Easter’s favorite bunny with charming illustrations and the song’s bouncy lyrics. With a durable design and beloved character, this book will be enjoyed by families for years to come.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Easter & Lent

On Sale: February 4th 2020

Price: $6.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9781546014300

What's Inside

