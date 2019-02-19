Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Steve Nelson

STEVE NELSON and JACK ROLLINS wrote “Frosty the Snowman” in addition to the ever-popular “Here Comes Peter Cottontail.” Both songs were recorded by Gene Autry and have since become classic holiday songs. Rollins also wrote “Smokey the Bear” for the public-service mascot and co-wrote songs with many of country music’s great artists.
