Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Steve Nelson
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Here Comes Peter Cottontail!
The words of this perennial Easter favorite spring to life in this charmingly illustrated book about Easter's favorite bunny.A perennial Easter favorite, "Here Comes Peter…
Here Comes Peter Cottontail!
This perennial Easter favorite has delighted children since Gene Autry first recorded “Peter Cottontail” in 1950. Since then, its popularity has grown, making Peter Cottontail one of…
Frosty the Snowman
When Frosty the Snowman was introduced in 1950 in a recording by Gene Autry, it became an instant hit. Since then, its popularity has only…