Join the silliest Easter quest with this board book about a bluebird who learns to think inside the basket.In Where's My Easter Basket? a little bluebird is looking for an Easter basket, but no one has seen one. As he searches, he encounters a fluffy yellow chick, some sweet little…
Count the sheep -- and the laughs -- in this hilarious follow-up to picture book The Night Baafore Christmas. With sheep misbehaving all over the house, will Bo get to sleep before the Easter Bunny comes? In this humorous tale of an Easter Eve gone wrong, Bo just wants to…
This book will have little ones "hoppin' down the bunny trail" with Peter Cottontail, one of Easter's most beloved icons.The words of this perennial Easter favorite spring to life in this charmingly illustrated book about Easter's favorite bunny.A perennial Easter favorite, "Here Comes Peter Cottontail" has delighted children since Gene…