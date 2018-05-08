The Story of Easter

Celebrate the story of Easter in this beautifully illustrated retelling of a classic Bible tale.





God’s love for his followers culminates in the Easter story, beginning with Jesus’s last supper with his disciples and ending with his ascension into Heaven. Jesus’s love and faith in God is unshaken in this story of his death and resurrection, and his promise of everlasting life is finally fulfilled.



Share the classic, powerful Easter story with young ones in the fourth book of this delightful series. With stunning art by Helen Dardik and simplified text for little readers, The Story of Easter is sure to become a perennial favorite for families.