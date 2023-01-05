Melissa Caughey is the author of Chicken Wisdom Frame-Ups and the best-selling books How to Speak Chicken and A Kid’s Guide to Keeping Chickens. She is a backyard chicken keeper, beekeeper, master gardener, and freelancer who writes the award-winning blog Tilly’s Nest. Caughey has been featured in many national publications and can be found speaking on an array of topics at events across the country. She lives on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.