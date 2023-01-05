Free shipping on $35+
Shopping Cart
Melissa Caughey
Melissa Caughey is the author of Chicken Wisdom Frame-Ups and the best-selling books How to Speak Chicken and A Kid’s Guide to Keeping Chickens. She is a backyard chicken keeper, beekeeper, master gardener, and freelancer who writes the award-winning blog Tilly’s Nest. Caughey has been featured in many national publications and can be found speaking on an array of topics at events across the country. She lives on Cape Cod in Massachusetts.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
My Chicken Family
This beautifully designed keepsake album is perfect for chronicling chicken-keeping adventures, tracking the growth from chick to flock elder—with spaces and prompts for distinctive personalities,…
Buy the Book
How to Speak Chicken
Best-selling author Melissa Caughey knows that backyard chickens are like any favorite pet — fun to spend time with and fascinating to observe. Her hours…
Buy the Book
A Kid's Guide to Keeping Chickens
Covering everything from feeding, housing, and collecting eggs to quirky behaviors and humane treatment, Caughey’s engaging advice helps children understand the best ways to care…