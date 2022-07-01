Free shipping on orders $35+
A Kid's Guide to Keeping Chickens
Best Breeds, Creating a Home, Care and Handling, Outdoor Fun, Crafts and Treats
Description
Covering everything from feeding, housing, and collecting eggs to quirky behaviors and humane treatment, Caughey’s engaging advice helps children understand the best ways to care for their chickens. Spark enthusiasm with creative activities like chicken forts and a veggie piñata for the flock, and feed more than the imagination with egg-centric dishes like Mexican egg pizza.
What's Inside
Praise
Winner: 2016 AAAS/Subaru SBF Prize for Excellence in Science Books
“This book is a must have for families getting started with their first flock. Full of colorful ideas such as crafts and recipes for your ladies, it also covers the essential how-to's of raising chickens that everyone can learn from.”
—Jessi Bloom, author of Free Range Chicken Gardens
“This colorful book is bursting with kid’s energy and enthusiasm while delivering all the basics in brief, easily digested segments.”
— Backyard Poultry
“One of the most well-rounded and eye-catching guides to raising chickens I’ve seen.”
— Austin American Statesman
“Dogs? Cats? Goldfish? Gerbils? So old school. Caughey explains how to a child's love of animals into a different type of pet experience, one with fresh eggs."
— The Morning Call
"Fun, fascinating and full of practical tips for keeping chickens, A Kid’s Guide to Keeping Chickens is a must-have for anyone interested in starting a flock to call their own.
— HGTV Gardens