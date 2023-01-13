Free shipping on orders $35+

A Kid's Guide to Keeping Chickens
A Kid's Guide to Keeping Chickens

Best Breeds, Creating a Home, Care and Handling, Outdoor Fun, Crafts and Treats

by Melissa Caughey

Trade Paperback

On Sale

Apr 1, 2015

Page Count

144 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781612124193

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / Farm Animals

Description

Chickens make wonderful pets, and Melissa Caughey provides all the information kids need to raise healthy chickens and have lots of fun doing it. Covering everything from feeding, housing, and collecting eggs to quirky behaviors and humane treatment, Caughey’s engaging advice helps children understand the best ways to care for their chickens. Spark enthusiasm with creative activities like chicken forts and a veggie piñata for the flock, and feed more than the imagination with egg-centric dishes like Mexican egg pizza. 

Praise

Winner: Learningâ Magazine 2016 Teachers’ ChoiceSM Award for the Family

Winner: 2016 AAAS/Subaru SBF Prize for Excellence in Science Books

“This book is a must have for families getting started with their first flock.  Full of colorful ideas such as crafts and recipes for your ladies, it also covers the essential how-to's of raising chickens that everyone can learn from.”
—Jessi Bloom, author of Free Range Chicken Gardens

“This colorful book is bursting with kid’s energy and enthusiasm while delivering all the basics in brief, easily digested segments.”
Backyard Poultry

“One of the most well-rounded and eye-catching guides to raising chickens I’ve seen.”
Austin American Statesman

“Dogs? Cats? Goldfish? Gerbils? So old school. Caughey explains how to a child's love of animals into a different type of pet experience, one with fresh eggs."
The Morning Call


"Fun, fascinating and full of practical tips for keeping chickens, A Kid’s Guide to Keeping Chickens is a must-have for anyone interested in starting a flock to call their own.
—  HGTV Gardens
