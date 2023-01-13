Winner: Learningâ Magazine 2016 Teachers’ ChoiceSM Award for the Family



Winner: 2016 AAAS/Subaru SBF Prize for Excellence in Science Books



“This book is a must have for families getting started with their first flock. Full of colorful ideas such as crafts and recipes for your ladies, it also covers the essential how-to's of raising chickens that everyone can learn from.”

—Jessi Bloom, author of Free Range Chicken Gardens



“This colorful book is bursting with kid’s energy and enthusiasm while delivering all the basics in brief, easily digested segments.”

— Backyard Poultry



“One of the most well-rounded and eye-catching guides to raising chickens I’ve seen.”

— Austin American Statesman



“Dogs? Cats? Goldfish? Gerbils? So old school. Caughey explains how to a child's love of animals into a different type of pet experience, one with fresh eggs."

— The Morning Call





"Fun, fascinating and full of practical tips for keeping chickens, A Kid’s Guide to Keeping Chickens is a must-have for anyone interested in starting a flock to call their own.

— HGTV Gardens