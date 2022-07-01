Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Thank You, Farm
Thank You, Farm

A Board Book

by Editors of Storey Publishing

Illustrated by Jade Orlando

Board book

Regular Price $6.95

Regular Price $9.95 CAD

On Sale

Oct 26, 2021

Page Count

22 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635863949

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Animals / Farm Animals

Description

Gratefulness begins with babies! On every page of this beautiful board book, Jade Orlando's charming illustrations invite little ones to give thanks to their favorite farm friends. From thanking cows for their milk and bees for their honey to thanking sheep for a wooly sweater and the garden for yummy carrots, this sweet book teaches the youngest readers to celebrate and feel grateful for the simple gifts of the farm.

What's Inside

