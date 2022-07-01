

“From decoding squawks to mapping out flock hierarchies and dealing with squabbles in the henhouse, How to Speak Chicken is the ultimate guide to keeping all of your ducks – make that chickens – in a row.” — Country Living



“Get to know what all the different 'bawks' mean and how to make your hens the most comfortable with a little help from this book.” — People.com



“A new spin on chickenese ready to drive any urban farming linguist mad as a wet hen with joy.” — Library Journal



“If you're even remotely thinking about raising chickens, or you know someone who is getting into a chicken keeping, get this book, you’ll learn so much about flock keeping.” — HGTV.com



“A true delight that is filled with love and plenty of gorgeous illustrations.” — Forbes.com



“Prepare to be surprised, delighted and humbled.” — Sy Montgomery, author of Birdology



“A delightfully refreshing look at the backyard flock that transcends the basics of food, water, health, and shelter. Learn to listen to your chickens to know how they are doing. Learn their language, and you just might catch them talking about you!” — Hank Will, Editor-in-Chief, Mother Earth News



“Melissa's enthusiasm for chickens, like my own, knows no bounds. Chickens are both amusing and practical and, as you'll find out, they are also intelligent communicators ... if you are willing to learn their language! This book provides fascinating insight and practical tips for fowl fanciers everywhere.” — P. Allen Smith, television host, writer, and professional gardener



“I loved How to Speak Chicken.” — Temple Grandin, author of Animals in Translation