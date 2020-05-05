With 50 reusable stickers, this paperback book will have little ones “hoppin’ down the bunny trail” with Peter Cottontail, one of Easter’s most beloved icons.





A perennial Easter favorite, “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” has delighted children since Gene Autry first recorded the song in 1950. Today Peter Cottontail, now over seventy years old, is one of the most recognized and beloved Easter characters ever created. In this colorful paperback, the song’s bouncy lyrics, accompanied by charming illustrations, tell the story of Peter’s preparations as he decorates and hides eggs on Easter morning. The book also includes two pages of reusable stickers and a fold-out scene on which to place them.