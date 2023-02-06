John Derian Paper Goods: Easter Greeting 1,000-Piece Puzzle

It’s spring, and a young bunny’s fancy turns to love. And good thing his best friend, the lamb, is there to help him woo his beloved. Straight from the collection of John Derian, the artist and designer whose work with printed images of the past transports the viewer to another time and place, Easter Greeting is a nineteenth-century chromolithographic postcard imbued with the sweetness and sentimentality that makes Victoriana so appealing. As you piece it together, you might just find yourself in a newly lifted mood, wondering if our innocence isn’t irretrievably lost after all.

1,000 full-color interlocking pieces

Art print with puzzle image

Finished puzzle is 18 7/8 x 26 3/8"