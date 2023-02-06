Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
John Derian Paper Goods: Easter Greeting 1,000-Piece Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
It’s spring, and a young bunny’s fancy turns to love. And good thing his best friend, the lamb, is there to help him woo his beloved. Straight from the collection of John Derian, the artist and designer whose work with printed images of the past transports the viewer to another time and place, Easter Greeting is a nineteenth-century chromolithographic postcard imbued with the sweetness and sentimentality that makes Victoriana so appealing. As you piece it together, you might just find yourself in a newly lifted mood, wondering if our innocence isn’t irretrievably lost after all.
Featuring:
- 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
- Art print with puzzle image
- Finished puzzle is 18 7/8 x 26 3/8"
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use