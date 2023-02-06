Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

John Derian Paper Goods: Easter Greeting 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

John Derian Paper Goods: Easter Greeting 1,000-Piece Puzzle

by John Derian

Regular Price $24.99

Regular Price $30.99 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $24.99

Regular Price $30.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 14, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Mar 14, 2023

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648292156

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

It’s spring, and a young bunny’s fancy turns to love. And good thing his best friend, the lamb, is there to help him woo his beloved. Straight from the collection of John Derian, the artist and designer whose work with printed images of the past transports the viewer to another time and place, Easter Greeting is a nineteenth-century chromolithographic postcard imbued with the sweetness and sentimentality that makes Victoriana so appealing. As you piece it together, you might just find yourself in a newly lifted mood, wondering if our innocence isn’t irretrievably lost after all.


Featuring:
  • 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
  • Art print with puzzle image
  • Finished puzzle is 18 7/8 x 26 3/8"

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

John Derian Paper Goods