Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

John Derian Paper Goods: Friendship, Love, and Truth 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

John Derian Paper Goods: Friendship, Love, and Truth 1,000-Piece Puzzle

by John Derian

Regular Price $24.99

Regular Price $30.99 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $24.99

Regular Price $30.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 16, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 16, 2022

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648291838

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

Celebrate the things that truly matter. So straightforward in its language, so rich and allusive in its symbolism, this extraordinary Victorian composition comes straight from the collection of John Derian, the artist and designer whose work with printed images of the past transports the viewer to another time and place. Don’t be surprised, as you begin piecing it together, to find yourself in a state of engaged curiosity. The rings, the hands, the bundle of sticks (you’ll find that one on the back of a Liberty dime), all under the watchful Eye of Providence: Is it a puzzle, or a message?

Featuring:

  • 1,000 interlocking pieces
  • Mini-poster (6 3/4" x 9 3/8") for reference or framing
  • Completed puzzle size: 26 3/8" x 18 7/8" 

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

John Derian Paper Goods