Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

John Derian Paper Goods: Crested Turkey 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

John Derian Paper Goods: Crested Turkey 1,000-Piece Puzzle

by John Derian

Regular Price $24.99

Regular Price $30.99 CAD

Puzzle
Puzzle

Regular Price $24.99

Regular Price $30.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 23, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Aug 23, 2022

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648291821

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

It’s time for a new Thanksgiving tradition. After the pies, after the contented sighs, keep the reverence for the day going with this singularly stunning puzzle. Straight from the collection of John Derian, the artist and designer whose work with printed images of the past transports the viewer to another time and place, Crested Turkey is a nineteenth-century chromolithographic portrait that confirms the wonder and wisdom behind Benjamin Franklin’s famous remark that in comparison with the bald eagle, the wild turkey is a much more respectable and courageous creature. And so handsome too!

Featuring:

  • 1,000 interlocking pieces
  • Mini-poster (6 3/4" x 9 3/8") for reference or framing
  • Completed puzzle size: 18 7/8" x 26 3/8"

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

John Derian Paper Goods