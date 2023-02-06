Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
John Derian Paper Goods: Crested Turkey 1,000-Piece Puzzle
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 23, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
It’s time for a new Thanksgiving tradition. After the pies, after the contented sighs, keep the reverence for the day going with this singularly stunning puzzle. Straight from the collection of John Derian, the artist and designer whose work with printed images of the past transports the viewer to another time and place, Crested Turkey is a nineteenth-century chromolithographic portrait that confirms the wonder and wisdom behind Benjamin Franklin’s famous remark that in comparison with the bald eagle, the wild turkey is a much more respectable and courageous creature. And so handsome too!
Featuring:
- 1,000 interlocking pieces
- Mini-poster (6 3/4" x 9 3/8") for reference or framing
- Completed puzzle size: 18 7/8" x 26 3/8"
