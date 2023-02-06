Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
John Derian Paper Goods: Sea Life 1,000-Piece Puzzle
Description
Peer into a hypnotic underwater garden. This painterly image from a nineteenth-century naturalist’s encyclopedia, with its subtle chromolithographic colors and details, comes straight from the collection of John Derian, the artist and designer whose work with printed images of the past transports the viewer to another time and place. And as you piece it together, you do begin to wonder: Might one actually encounter these sea plants today, or is this a glimpse into a lost age from the ocean’s vast, mysterious history?
Featuring:
- 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
- Art print with puzzle image
- Finished puzzle is 26 3/8" x 18 7/8
