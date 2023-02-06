John Derian Paper Goods: Sea Life 1,000-Piece Puzzle

1,000 full-color interlocking pieces

Art print with puzzle image

Finished puzzle is 26 3/8" x 18 7/8

This painterly image from a nineteenth-century naturalist’s encyclopedia, with its subtle chromolithographic colors and details, comes straight from the collection of John Derian, the artist and designer whose work with printed images of the past transports the viewer to another time and place. And as you piece it together, you do begin to wonder: Might one actually encounter these sea plants today, or is this a glimpse into a lost age from the ocean’s vast, mysterious history?