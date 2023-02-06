Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

John Derian Paper Goods: Shells 1,000-Piece Puzzle
John Derian Paper Goods: Shells 1,000-Piece Puzzle

by John Derian

Puzzle

On Sale

Jun 21, 2022

Publisher

artisan

ISBN-13

9781648291777

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Puzzles

Description

It’s a beachcomber’s fantasy come true. A faithful reproduction of a page from a nineteenth-century naturalist’s encyclopedia, resplendent in its chromolithographic color and detail, Shells comes straight from the collection of John Derian, the artist and designer whose work with printed images of the past transports the viewer to another time and place. This impeccable arrangement of scallop shells will fill the puzzle doer’s hours with the joy of immersing oneself in nature.

Featuring:
  • 1,000 full-color interlocking pieces
  • Art print with puzzle image
  • Finished puzzle is 18 7/8 x 26 3/8"

John Derian Paper Goods