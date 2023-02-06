John Derian Paper Goods: Shells 1,000-Piece Puzzle

1,000 full-color interlocking pieces

Art print with puzzle image

Finished puzzle is 18 7/8 x 26 3/8"

A faithful reproduction of a page from a nineteenth-century naturalist’s encyclopedia, resplendent in its chromolithographic color and detail,comes straight from the collection of John Derian, the artist and designer whose work with printed images of the past transports the viewer to another time and place. This impeccable arrangement of scallop shells will fill the puzzle doer’s hours with the joy of immersing oneself in nature.