I Can Be Your Friend
I Can Be Your Friend

by VeggieTales

by Pamela Kennedy

Illustrated by Lisa Reed

Worthy Kids

Board book / ISBN-13: 9781546002147

USD: $7.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: July 5th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Religious / Christian / Friendship

PAGE COUNT: 20

Board book
Teach little ones about making and being friends with this VeggieTales board book about all the things that make friends the best. 

The Veggies know it is important to be kind and loving to all. Bob, Larry, Laura, Junior, and the rest of the Veggies learn all about what being a good friend means: being kind, forgiving one another, taking turns, sharing, and laughing together. Children will take away the message that we can be a friend to those we meet, whether we share a lot or very little in common on the surface, and that God is the best friend we can ever have.
 

VeggieTales