WorthyKids Valentine’s Day Reads
It’s time to celebrate love! We’ve rounded up some board books that celebrate love, perfect for Valentine’s Day reads.
Alphabet Love
by Rachel Tawil Kenyon
Illustrated by Anna Süßbauer
God's Love Is Like Sunshine
by Sarah Parker Rubio
Illustrated by Dream Chen
Explore the infectiously cheerful nature of God's love with this heartwarming board book!
A joyful celebration of God's deep love for little ones, God's Love Is Like Sunshine takes a subject that could be confusing—God's love—and makes it accessible to kiddos. How? By comparing that love to objects and ideas children know and love, such as warm sunshine, overflowing orange juice, and soft clouds. These comparisons paint a beautiful picture of a love that is kind, gentle, and generous. But most importantly, God's Love Is Like Sunshine celebrates how God's love fills up our hearts so they overflow with kindness, gentleness, and generosity for other people. With illustrations that radiate childlike joy and a message that encourages little ones to love God and the people around them, this sweet board book is sure to make you smile.
The Snuggle Is Real
by Melinda Lee Rathjen
Illustrated by Kristyna Litten
My First Valentine
by WorthyKids
That's What Love Is
by Hannah C. Hall
Illustrated by Brendan Kearney
The Berenstain Bears Love One Another
by Mike Berenstain
Stan and Jan Berenstain launched the Berenstain Bears books in 1962 with The Big Honey Hunt. Since that time, more than 400 Berenstain Bears books have been published, making it one of the best-selling children's series ever. Today, Mike Berenstain continues his parents' tradition. In The Berenstain Bears Love One Another, the cubs are helping Mama make berry muffins for a neighbor. When the cubs ask why they can't have the muffins, Mama reminds them that when we love one another, we find ways to help each other. The short, simple story and well-loved characters provide toddlers with a perfect introduction to the concept of showing love and kindness.
Heartprints
by P.K. Hallinan
An engaging story with a meaningful message that fosters caring and empathy in young children.