WorthyKids Valentine’s Day Reads

by Worthy Kids

It’s time to celebrate love! We’ve rounded up some board books that celebrate love, perfect for Valentine’s Day reads.

 

Alphabet Love

Alphabet Love

by Rachel Tawil Kenyon

Illustrated by Anna Süßbauer

Tell little ones just how much you love them with Alphabet Love—a heart-shaped board book that introduces children to the alphabet and celebrates everyday moments of love.
 
"C is for cuddle, wrapped up so tight. D is for dancing, twirling all night."
 
If you are looking for an alphabet book to give you the warm fuzzies, look no further. This sturdy board book highlights all the little moments that toddlers share with their loved ones throughout the day, from blowing bubbles, to exploring outside, to reading a book before bed. With cheerful, rhyming text and bright, playful illustrations, Alphabet Love makes it easy and fun to learn the ABCs.

Board book

 

God's Love Is Like Sunshine

God's Love Is Like Sunshine

by Sarah Parker Rubio

Illustrated by Dream Chen

Explore the infectiously cheerful nature of God's love with this heartwarming board book!

A joyful celebration of God's deep love for little ones, God's Love Is Like Sunshine takes a subject that could be confusing—God's love—and makes it accessible to kiddos. How? By comparing that love to objects and ideas children know and love, such as warm sunshine, overflowing orange juice, and soft clouds. These comparisons paint a beautiful picture of a love that is kind, gentle, and generous. But most importantly, God's Love Is Like Sunshine celebrates how God's love fills up our hearts so they overflow with kindness, gentleness, and generosity for other people. With illustrations that radiate childlike joy and a message that encourages little ones to love God and the people around them, this sweet board book is sure to make you smile. 

Board book

 

The Snuggle Is Real

The Snuggle Is Real

by Melinda Lee Rathjen

Illustrated by Kristyna Litten

Struggles, meet snuggles. This little animal-filled board book celebrates the power of snuggles and empathy to smooth out a rough day.
 
Some days, things just don’t go your way–you spill your milk, you break your favorite toy, your little brother looks at you cross-eyed. One of the best ways to cope is to remember that you’re loved, no matter what. The relatable struggles of the adorably pitiful animals in The Snuggle Is Real are no match for a hug or snuggle from someone they trust. Share this irresistibly sweet board book with a special kid in your life, and show them that while the struggles in our days are very real, so is the power of love and affection to make those troubles fade.

Board book

 

My First Valentine

My First Valentine

by WorthyKids

Packed with colorful photos and basic words, this little board book is a great way to introduce babies and toddlers to the symbols of Valentine's Day.

This simple board book provides the perfect introduction to Valentine's Day. Packed with colorful photography and easy-to-read labels, My First Valentine familiarizes little ones with the iconic symbols of the holiday, such as hearts, candy, and cards. Durable enough to be thrown in a diaper bag and perfectly sized for little hands, this educational primer is an easy way to teach babies about the sweetest day of the year.

Board book

 

That's What Love Is

That's What Love Is

by Hannah C. Hall

Illustrated by Brendan Kearney

Teach little ones all about love with this sweet board book. Adorable animal characters model patience, kindness, and other qualities of love, based on the "love chapter" from 1 Corinthians 13.

As a mama bear and her cub observe the other animals around them, they see them acting with patience, kindness, selflessness, and other attributes of love. A daddy duck waits patiently for his ducklings; a hen selflessly shelters her chicks from the rain; a beaver perseveres to finish the work on a lodge for his family. Through the caring actions of the animals, children will see that love is not just a feeling -- it is also something we do.

Based on the beloved "love is patient, love is kind . . ." passage from 1 Corinthians 13, this board book from bestselling author Hannah C. Hall is perfect for little ones just learning about loving others. The sweet animals in this book will help them to see that our love is in our actions as well as our hearts, that love is the most important thing of all, and that God loves us unconditionally.

Board book
The Berenstain Bears Love One Another

The Berenstain Bears Love One Another

by Mike Berenstain

Stan and Jan Berenstain launched the Berenstain Bears books in 1962 with The Big Honey Hunt. Since that time, more than 400 Berenstain Bears books have been published, making it one of the best-selling children's series ever. Today, Mike Berenstain continues his parents' tradition. In The Berenstain Bears Love One Another, the cubs are helping Mama make berry muffins for a neighbor. When the cubs ask why they can't have the muffins, Mama reminds them that when we love one another, we find ways to help each other. The short, simple story and well-loved characters provide toddlers with a perfect introduction to the concept of showing love and kindness.

Board book
Heartprints

Heartprints

by P.K. Hallinan

An engaging story with a meaningful message that fosters caring and empathy in young children.

Board book

 