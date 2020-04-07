My First Valentine

Packed with colorful photos and basic words, this little board book is a great way to introduce babies and toddlers to the symbols of Valentine’s Day.





This simple board book provides the perfect introduction to Valentine’s Day. Packed with colorful photography and easy-to-read labels,familiarizes little ones with the iconic symbols of the holiday, such as hearts, candy, and cards. Durable enough to be thrown in a diaper bag and perfectly sized for little hands, this educational primer is an easy way to teach babies about the sweetest day of the year.