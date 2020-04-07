Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

My First Valentine

My First Valentine

by

Packed with colorful photos and basic words, this little board book is a great way to introduce babies and toddlers to the symbols of Valentine’s Day.

This simple board book provides the perfect introduction to Valentine’s Day. Packed with colorful photography and easy-to-read labels, My First Valentine familiarizes little ones with the iconic symbols of the holiday, such as hearts, candy, and cards. Durable enough to be thrown in a diaper bag and perfectly sized for little hands, this educational primer is an easy way to teach babies about the sweetest day of the year.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Valentine's Day

On Sale: December 8th 2020

Price: $6.99 / $9.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 20

ISBN-13: 9781546034407

WorthyKids Logo
Board book
