Story Of Valentines Day

The story of Valentine’s Day for young readers, now in a new size. Here is a little board book that explains in simple terms the story of the origin of Valentine’s Day. From today’s celebrations to their link to the day’s beginnings, the holiday of valentines and candy hearts is explained so that even the youngest reader will understand. A new, convenient size and vibrant art make this board book a wonderful Valentine’s Day gift for little hands to grasp. Ages 2-5.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Holidays & Celebrations / Valentine's Day

On Sale: August 15th 2013

Price: $6.99 / $9.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780824919139

Board book
