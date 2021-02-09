Tell little ones just how much you love them with Alphabet Love—a heart-shaped board book that introduces children to the alphabet and celebrates everyday moments of love.

"C is for cuddle, wrapped up so tight. D is for dancing, twirling all night."

If you are looking for an alphabet book to give you the warm fuzzies, look no further. This sturdy board book highlights all the little moments that toddlers share with their loved ones throughout the day, from blowing bubbles, to exploring outside, to reading a book before bed. With cheerful, rhyming text and bright, playful illustrations, Alphabet Love makes it easy and fun to learn the ABCs.