The Olphabet
"O" No! An Alphabet Revolt

by

Illustrated by

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762498208

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: May 18th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Alphabet

PAGE COUNT: 32

The letter "O" wants a new spot in the alphabet. A story told by "O" helps little ones identify and remember the order of letters in the alphabet.

The letter "O" has had it with always being in the middle! So she imagines moving, instead, to the head of the line. Enough with the alphabet—they'll call it the olphabet! While being first has its obvious perks, "O" begins to realize that much would also be lost, including friends. After going from "A" to "Z," "O" will find the right place to be.

