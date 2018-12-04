Bigger Words for Little Geniuses

Kids are never too young to start learning! With big, fun-to-say words for every letter of the alphabet, this book will deliver read-aloud laughs while teaching something new to both parent and child.





Do you know your gnashnabb from your widdershins? When was the last time you saw something orchidaceous or dolichopodous? Learn all these sophisticated words and more in this brilliant picture book by bestselling authors James and Susan Patterson!





With bright, imaginative artwork by Hsinping Pan, each word offers a definition and pronunciation to give your little genius–and you!–the most impressive vocabulary ever. Includes a list of extra words in the back for further learning.