Bigger Words for Little Geniuses

by

Illustrated by


Kids are never too young to start learning! With big, fun-to-say words for every letter of the alphabet, this book will deliver read-aloud laughs while teaching something new to both parent and child.

Do you know your gnashnabb from your widdershins? When was the last time you saw something orchidaceous or dolichopodous? Learn all these sophisticated words and more in this brilliant picture book by bestselling authors James and Susan Patterson!

With bright, imaginative artwork by Hsinping Pan, each word offers a definition and pronunciation to give your little genius–and you!–the most impressive vocabulary ever. Includes a list of extra words in the back for further learning.
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Alphabet

On Sale: September 2nd 2019

Price: $17.99 / $23.49 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780316534451

Jimmy Patterson Logo
What's Inside

Reader Reviews

Praise

Praise for the Little Geniuses series

National Storytime Title
Best Picture Book of the Month selection
---Barnes and Noble
