Powerful Reads for Black History Month

Black History Month may come once a year, but the lived experiences by an entire diaspora of people goes beyond a single calendar month. These books and articles are a great start to learning about and enjoying Black voices, the lives they’ve led, the legacies they’ve left, and the worlds they’ve created. They can be enjoyed and shared throughout all of February, but can also be celebrated all year round.

For the Kids and teens

I Love My Hair! A modern classic, this whimsical story has been celebrating the beauty of African-American hair for 20 years! Regular Price $7.99 Regular Price $10.49 CAD Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 1, 2003. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

Hey Black Child Six-time Coretta Scott King Award winner and four-time Caldecott Honor recipient Bryan Collier brings this classic, inspirational poem to life, written by poet Useni Eugene Perkins. Regular Price $18.99 Regular Price $24.99 CAD Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 14, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

Little Leaders: Bold Women in Black History Featuring 40 trailblazing black women in the world’s history, this book educates and inspires as it relates true stories of women who broke boundaries and exceeded all expectations. Regular Price $16.99 Regular Price $22.99 CAD Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around December 5, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

Little Legends: Exceptional Men in Black History Author-illustrator Vashti Harrison shines a bold, joyous light on black men through history in this #1 New York Times bestseller. Regular Price $17.99 Regular Price $22.99 CAD Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 19, 2019. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

African Icons

Meet ten real-life kings, queens, inventors, scholars, and visionaries who lived in Africa thousands of years ago and changed the world. Regular Price $19.95 Regular Price $26.95 CAD Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 19, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

Kids on the March From the March on Washington to March for Our Lives to Black Lives Matter, the powerful stories of kid-led protest in America. Regular Price $16.95 Regular Price $22.95 CAD Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 23, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

For ADULTs

We Love You, Charlie Freeman A FINALIST FOR THE 2016 CENTER FOR FICTION FIRST NOVEL PRIZE AND THE 2017 YOUNG LIONS AWARD



“Smart, timely and powerful . . . A rich examination of America’s treatment of race, and the ways we attempt to discuss and confront it today.” —The Huffington Post

Regular Price $16.95 Regular Price $21.95 CAD Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around January 31, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

Libertie A New York Times 100 Notable Books of 2021 and Best Historical Fiction Pick

A Best Book of the Year: Washington Post, TIME, Los Angeles Times, and Christian Science Monitor



“A stunning look at what freedom really means.” —The New York Times



Regular Price $16.95 Regular Price $20.95 CAD Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 15, 2022. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

Purple Hibiscus “One of the most vital and original novelists of her generation.” —Larissa MacFarquhar, The New Yorker



From the bestselling author of Americanah and We Should All Be Feminists



Purple Hibiscus is an exquisite novel about the emotional turmoil of adolescence, the powerful bonds of family, and the bright promise of freedom. Regular Price $16.95 Regular Price $23.95 CAD Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 17, 2012. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

TO READ TOGETHER

Stamped (For Kids) This chapter book edition of the groundbreaking #1 bestseller by luminaries Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds is an essential introduction to the history of racism and antiracism in America.



RACE. Uh-oh. The R-word.

But actually talking about race is one of the most important things to learn how to do. Regular Price $15.99 Regular Price $21.99 CAD Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around May 11, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You The crucial, empowering, #1 New York Times bestselling exploration of racism—and antiracism—in America.

This is NOT a history book.

This is a book about the here and now.

A book to help us better understand why we are where we are.

A book about race.



Download the free educator guide here.

Regular Price $18.99 Regular Price $23.99 CAD Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around March 10, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

Stamped from the Beginning The National Book Award winning history of how racist ideas were created, spread, and deeply rooted in American society.



In shedding light on this history, Stamped from the Beginning offers us the tools we need to expose racist thinking. In the process, he gives us reason to hope. Regular Price $19.99 Regular Price $24.99 CAD Add to Cart View Cart This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around August 15, 2017. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control. Also Available From: Buy Now:

Blog posts and articles