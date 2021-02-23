20 Books on Black History to Read Beyond February

Many don’t know this, but Black History Month has a history all its own. It began as Negro History Week nearly a hundred years ago in 1926, and then developed to the full month in 1970 in the United States. Now, people of all colors and creeds celebrate the famed month worldwide. I always enjoyed finally getting to learn about Black historical figures in school once February rolled around, but felt saddened that they seemed to be cordoned off in their own little section of the school year, as if Black history is not directly intertwined with the legacy of the United States as a whole.

We need to advocate for the celebration and study of Black history year-round—both in our school systems and in our personal lives. So, let’s begin by taking a small (but crucial) step: remembering the power and resistance of Black history throughout the year by delving into the fantastic pieces of literature available to us on the subject. The twenty books on this list are a great place to start, reminding readers both of how far we’ve come and how much we’ve left to do.

Stamped from the Beginning One of the most pervasive myths clouding American consciousness today is that of the "post-racial society". Ibram X. Kendi brilliantly destroys this misconception (and many others we might still hold onto) in this sweeping exploration of the history of race and racism. In Stamped from the Beginning, Kendi also advocates for a position he's now well known for—that of antiracism and active pushback against racist ideologies instead of merely saying one is not racist. There's a reason this book won the National Book Award. Its remarkable ideas coupled with really accessible language make this a stand out hit.

We Live for the We How do you raise a child in an unjust world? It's a question that reporter Dani McClain must grapple with in We Live for the We. As a Black woman she knows all too well the harsh reality her child will grow up in, and so cultivating joy and safety for her child is paramount. In this way, McClain creates a sort of handbook for raising children amidst inequality, valuing community and creativity in the face of the struggle and drawing from a variety of resources to find a solution for one of parenthood's toughest questions.

Unseen Archival work is the backbone of historical preservation and understanding—it allows us to come as close to the past as we can, nearly touching it. The New York Times archives have a rich past, and in Unseen, four collaborators come together to unearth previously unpublished photographs that document Black history, featuring figures like Rosa Parks, Aretha Franklin, and Ralph Ellison. This book raises questions about which instances and images are deemed worthy, which are left to collect dust—and why?

White Fright Many people have provided suggestions for what they think are underlying causes of racism. Jane Dailey, in White Fright, convincingly argues that the fear of Black sexuality has been a central tenet to white supremacy from its inception. She gathers damning evidence from various eras of oppression, citing examples like widespread anxiety about interracial marriage to tragic events like the murder of Emmett Til. Dailey's work brings a fresh and bold lens to this field of study, placing sex as fundamental to major moments in the history of the United States.

So You Want to Talk About Race One of the reasons why Black history is crucial to study is that it can inform a more practical goal: actually talking about race. This is where the hard part comes in, but it's a necessary element of antiracist work. Though common adages suggest not to talk "religion or politics at the dinner table", inevitably, these subjects do come up. When they do, there are ways to have fruitful conversations... and ways to have frustrating ones. As you can probably guess from the title, So You Want to Talk About Race's author Ijeoma Oluo demystifies talking about race in a user-friendly and helpful way, perfect for those eager to start making a change at home or in their community.

Say Her Name A list of books about Black history should always have some poetry included. Poets have long been the voices of the unheard, speaking truth to power in ways few else can (think Langston Hughes, Maya Angelou, and even the poetics of rap music). Zetta Elliot follows in this tradition in Say Her Name, inspired by the hashtag that seeks to bring much-needed attention to Black women and girls. Elliot brings nearly fifty poems to life in this collection, frequently calling upon the rich cultural tradition of which she is a legacy.

