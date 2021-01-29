Reading List: Food and Lifestyle

The Seasoned Life

A beautiful family-centric cookbook for the home chef, from Ayesha Curry. In The Seasoned Life, Ayesha Curry shares 100 of her favorite recipes and invites readers into the home she has made with her two daughters and her husband Stephen Curry. Ayesha knows firsthand what it is like to be… Read More

The Full Plate

NEW YORK TIMES BESTSELLER Enjoy family-friendly recipes that are ready in no time, when you've got no time, from New York Times bestselling author, online phenomenon, and TV star Ayesha Curry.  Ayesha Curry knows what it's like to have so much on your plate you can barely think about dinner. But… Read More

The Rise

An Eater Best Cookbook of Fall 2020 • This groundbreaking new cookbook from chef, bestselling author, and TV star Marcus Samuelsson celebrates contemporary Black cooking in 150 extraordinarily delicious recipes. It is long past time to recognize Black excellence in the culinary world the same way it has been celebrated in the worlds… Read More

Dress Your Best Life

Harness the power of your wardrobe to achieve your dreams with this timely take on personal style from a world-renowned fashion psychologist.You may get dressed every day without really thinking about what you're putting on, but did you know that what you wear has a powerful effect on how you… Read More