Reading List: Current Events
This Is the Fire
In this ‘vital book for these times’ (Kirkus Reviews), Don Lemon brings his vast audience and experience as a reporter and a Black man to…
How the Word Is Passed
“We need this book.” –Ibram X. Kendi, #1 New York Times bestselling author of How to be an Anti-Racist The Atlantic staff writer and poet Clint…
They Can't Kill Us All
An indispensable work of journalism that “is electric, because it is so well reported” (Dwight Garner, New York Times) by Pulitzer Prize winning reporter Wesley…
A Terrible Thing to Waste
A "powerful and indispensable" look at the devastating consequences of environmental racism (Gerald Markowitz) and what we can do to remedy its toxic effects on…
Halfway Home
A “persuasive and essential” (Matthew Desmond) work that will forever change how we look at life after prison in America through Miller’s “stunning, and deeply…
Reading List: Black Stories
Blood Grove
"Master of craft and narrative" Walter Mosley returns with this crowning achievement in the Easy Rawlins saga, in which the iconic detective's loyalties are tested on the sun-soaked…
Black Widow
With her signature warmth, hilarity, and tendency to overshare, Leslie Gray Streeter gives us real talk about love, loss, grief, and healing in your own…
Time Is Tight
The long-awaited memoir of Booker T. Jones, leader of the famed Stax Records house band, architect of the Memphis soul sound, and one of the…
The Best Short Stories by Black Writers
A classic anthology of short stories by Black writers including James Baldwin, Zora Neale Hurston, and Richard Wright -- edited and with an introduction by…
Harlem Is Nowhere
A National Book Critics Circle Award Finalist and New York Times Notable Book of the Year, Harlem Is Nowhere brilliantly captures the essence of Harlem at a crucial moment…
We Need New Names
A remarkable literary debut shortlisted for the Man Booker Prize: the unflinching and powerful story of a young girl's journey out of Zimbabwe and to…
Delicious Foods
Held captive by her employers -- and by her own demons -- on a mysterious farm, a widow struggles to reunite with her young son…
River, Cross My Heart
The acclaimed bestseller -- a selection of Oprah's Book Club -- that brings vividly to life the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, circa 1925, and…
How Are You Going to Save Yourself
Four young men struggle to liberate themselves from the burden of being black and male in America in an assured debut "as up-to the-minute as…
The World According to Fannie Davis
As seen on the Today Show: This true story of an unforgettable mother, her devoted daughter, and their life in the Detroit numbers of the…