Meet Little, Brown

Reagan Arthur
Senior Vice President and Publisher
I joined Little, Brown in 2001, after more than ten years at St. Martin’s Press and Picador USA. I grew up in Los Angeles, in a house full of books (when my husband took his first vacation with my family he learned that our idea of a good time is everyone sitting in the same place, reading), and for as long as I can remember I had a goal of getting myself to New York, and working with books and writers. There are very few days when I walk to work that I don’t remind myself how lucky I am to be here. And once I’m here, I get to be part of the greatest team in publishing, bringing some of the best and most exciting new books into the world. As an editor, I’ve worked with a wide range of authors, including Kate Atkinson, Elin Hilderbrand, Ian Rankin, George Pelecanos, Tina Fey, Nina Stibbe, Megan Abbott, and Joshua Ferris. As publisher of Little, Brown, I oversee a broader list, one that includes the James Patterson publishing program, directed by Ned Rust, our great crime imprint Mulholland, led by Josh Kendall, and Tracy Behar’s newly-launched Spark Books. Little, Brown’s illustrious 178-year history includes writers who are a vital part of American cultural history: Louisa May Alcott, Emily Dickinson, Herman Wouk, William Manchester, and J.D. Salinger, to name only a few. In recent years, we’ve been proud to continue that tradition, with writers who include Malcolm Gladwell, David Foster Wallace, David Sedaris, Sally Mann, Michael Connelly, Malala Yousafzi, Emma Donoghue, Maria Semple, Dr. David Perlmutter, Donna Tartt, Keith Richards…the list goes on and on. And so do the daily opportunities to find new writers and new readers, the great thrills of this job and this business.
