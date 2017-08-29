Meet Little, Brown

Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Reagan Arthur

Senior Vice President and Publisher

 

I joined Little, Brown in 2001, after more than ten years at St. Martin’s Press and Picador USA. I grew up in Los Angeles, in a house full of books (when my husband took his first vacation with my family he learned that our idea of a good time is everyone sitting in the same place, reading), and for as long as I can remember I had a goal of getting myself to New York, and working with books and writers. There are very few days when I walk to work that I don’t remind myself how lucky I am to be here. And once I’m here, I get to be part of the greatest team in publishing, bringing some of the best and most exciting new books into the world. As an editor, I’ve worked with a wide range of authors, including Kate Atkinson, Elin Hilderbrand, Ian Rankin, George Pelecanos, Tina Fey, Nina Stibbe, Megan Abbott, and Joshua Ferris. As publisher of Little, Brown, I oversee a broader list, one that includes the James Patterson publishing program, directed by Ned Rust, our great crime imprint Mulholland, led by Josh Kendall, and Tracy Behar’s newly-launched Spark Books. Little, Brown’s illustrious 178-year history includes writers who are a vital part of American cultural history: Louisa May Alcott, Emily Dickinson, Herman Wouk, William Manchester, and J.D. Salinger, to name only a few. In recent years, we’ve been proud to continue that tradition, with writers who include Malcolm Gladwell, David Foster Wallace, David Sedaris, Sally Mann, Michael Connelly, Malala Yousafzi, Emma Donoghue, Maria Semple, Dr. David Perlmutter, Donna Tartt, Keith Richards…the list goes on and on. And so do the daily opportunities to find new writers and new readers, the great thrills of this job and this business.

Ned Rust

Vice President and Publisher, James Patterson

 

As Vice President, Publisher for James Patterson, I endeavor to be the book-publishing and -promoting right hand of the bestselling author in the world, and also of the soon-to-be (if we haven’t made them so already) bestselling authors we acquire for James’s JIMMY Patterson imprint. I have been with Little, Brown since 2004. I was new to publishing at the time—I had taken some side-trips into music journalism, teaching, maritime law, biochemistry, and political consulting—and am still grateful for being in and around books, and readers, every single day.

Judy Clain

Vice President, Editor-in-Chief

 

I arrived at Little, Brown almost twenty years ago from a career in the movie business, and I’ve never looked back. I’ve had the great privilege of editing some extraordinary books, all linked by one thing: a great voice. Some of the novels I’ve edited include the New York Times bestsellers Room by Emma Donoghue, Where’d You Go, Bernadette by Maria Semple, The Girls by Lori Lansens, The Fishermen by Chigozie Obioma, The Little Red Chairs by Edna O’Brien, and American Dervish by Ayad Akhtar. Non-fiction titles edited include the New York Times bestsellers I Am Malala by Malala Yousafzai, Lunch in Paris by Elizabeth Bard, and Julie Powell’s Julie and Julia, as well as The Horse Boy by Rupert Isaacson and The Fear by Peter Godwin. My forthcoming titles include Matthew Weiner’s debut Heather, The Totality, Jamie Brenner’s The Forever Summer, I Love You Too Much by Alicia Drake, and Jody Shield’s new novel The Winter Station.

Tracy Behar

Vice President, Publisher, and Editor-in-Chief

 

I joined Little, Brown in 2005 after working at Atria Books, Broadway Books, and HarperCollins. I oversee publishing across the Little, Brown Spark list, and as an editor, I acquire within the categories of health, psychology/self-help, science, parenting, and reference. My books usually have a prescriptive element but they might also be narrative. Among the authors I’ve had the pleasure of working with are Mark Hyman, David Perlmutter, Andrew Weil, Amy Cuddy, Walter Mischel, Nicholas Christakis, Scott Jurek, Joel Fuhrman, William Sears, Sue Johnson, John Ratey, Arianna Huffington, Roy Peter Clark, Donald and Lillian Stokes, and The Dalai Lama.

Joshua Kendall

Executive Editor, VP, Editorial Director

 

I am an executive editor, as well as the editorial director of Mulholland Books, where I’ve edited novels like The Cuckoo’s Calling, by Robert Galbraith (aka J.K. Rowling), JJ Abrams and Doug Dorst’s S., Lauren Beukes’s internationally bestselling The Shining Girls, as well national bestsellers like the debut Whiskey Tango Foxtrot, and crime fiction legends like Lawrence Block, Joe Lansdale, Charlie Huston, and Jim Thompson. At Little, Brown, I published the acclaimed literary novel Neverhome, as well as New York Times bestselling authors Michael Koryta and Dan Simmons. Prior to Little, Brown, I worked at Viking/Penguin and Picador, where I worked with authors and titles as diverse as Tana French, Stewart O’Nan, Ron Carlson, and Jasper Fforde. I have also edited a variety of nonfiction projects, such as The Boys In the Boat, Moby-Duck, and Ladies and Gentlemen, the Bronx Is Burning.

Asya Muchnick

Executive Editor

 

I joined Little, Brown in 2001 and am proud to be part of this wonderful team. I acquire literary fiction, upmarket crime, and narrative nonfiction, including history, biography, and cultural history. I am particularly drawn to propulsive, page-turning stories, well told. Among the authors I’ve been lucky enough to work with are Naomi Alderman, Michael Connelly, Janet Fitch, Mary Gabriel, Nancy Goldstone, Ayelet Gundar-Goshen, Pete Hamill, Nathalia Holt, Richard Lange, Paul Lynch, Melina Marchetta, Stephenie Meyer, Daniel O’Malley, Sebastian Rotella, Alice Sebold, and David Sedaris.

Michael Szczerban

Executive Editor

 

I publish nonfiction books, with a focus on food and cooking, illustrated books, and narrative and expert-driven writing on science, tech, business, pop culture, current events, lifestyle, and humor. I've worked with Dominique Ansel, Michael Anthony, David Boaz, Peter Diamandis, Vivian Howard, Christopher Kimball, Sarah Knight, Jaron Lanier, John Lutz, Samin Nosrat and Wendy MacNaughton, Karen Page, Michael Ruhlman, Mark Schatzker, Daniel Smith, and Jonathan Waxman. Before I joined Little, Brown, I helped start the Regan Arts imprint of Phaidon, and before that was an editor at Simon & Schuster. My career in publishing started as a reader of poetry manuscripts, and I write occasionally about our business for Poets & Writers magazine. I pronounce my last name “Zur-ban.”

Vanessa Mobley

Executive Editor

 

I joined Little, Brown as an executive editor in December 2014 after five years as an executive editor at The Crown Publishing Group, a division of Penguin Random House. Previously I worked as an editor at The Penguin Press, Henry Holt and Basic Books. I have edited and published three winners of the Pulitzer Prize, each of them debut authors: Samantha Power ("A Problem from Hell"), Caroline Elkins (Imperial Reckoning) and Liaquat Ahamed (Lords of Finance). At Little, Brown, I’m proud to have edited Wesley Lowery’s They Can’t Kill Us All, a New York Times bestseller and recipient of the Christopher Isherwood prize for autobiographical prose; #1 New York Times bestseller Kate Fagan’s What Made Maddy Run, longlisted for the PEN/ESPN Award for Literary Sports Writing; finalist for the FT & McKinsey Business Book of the Year award Jonathan Taplin’s Move Fast and Break Things; and Jancee Dunn’s How Not to Hate Your Husband After Kids. Recent acquisitions include Josh Levin’s The Queen, Binyamin Appelbaum’s The Economist’s Hour, Bridgett Davis’s The World According to Fannie Davis, Marisa Meltzer’s This Is Big, and Mosi Secret’s book about a philanthropic experiment, begun in the 1960s, to integrate the elite private schools of the South.

Ben George

Senior Editor

 

I am a Senior Editor at Little, Brown and Company, where I edit Rick Bass, David Bezmozgis, Tony Earley, Adam Haslett, Leslie Jamison, Rick Moody, Edith Pearlman, and Lauren Slater, among other writers. Prior to joining Little, Brown, I was an editor at Viking Penguin and before that the co-founder and editorial director of Lookout Books, where I published Edith Pearlman’s Binocular Vision, winner of the National Book Critics Circle Award and finalist for the National Book Award. While at Lookout Books I was also the editor of the literary journal Ecotone, where I worked with Annie Proulx, Jonathan Lethem, Denis Johnson, Ann Beattie, Charles Baxter, Terry Tempest Williams, and John Jeremiah Sullivan, among many others.

Jean Garnett

Editor

 

I am an Editor at Little, Brown acquiring mostly narrative nonfiction and occasionally literary fiction. I joined Little, Brown in 2014 after working as an assistant at a literary agency and a high school English teacher at a private boarding school, where I had enormous fun teaching Anna Karenina and The Turn of the Screw and zero fun teaching Pride and Prejudice, a book that I adore and that sophomore boys apparently can’t stomach. I am drawn to narrative nonfiction that takes me deep into other lives, places, industries, or ideas, whether it’s social/cultural criticism, weird or secret history, literary memoir/essays, investigative journalism, or anything that makes me laugh. My growing list includes Therese Oneill’s Unmentionable (a New York Times bestseller), Malcolm Harris’ Kids These Days, Meaghan O’Connell’s And Now We Have Everything, Zack McDermott’s Gorilla and the Bird, and Jane Delury’s The Balcony.

Emily Giglierano

Editor

 

I joined the Little, Brown team in 2016, staking out the treacherous curves at Mulholland Books. I publish all things suspenseful: twist-packed procedurals, domestic and psychological thrillers, and even true crime. Forthcoming projects are Karen Ellis’s A Map of the Dark, Kent Anderson’s Green Sun, three novels by Malcolm Mackay, and Michelle Sacks’s debut You Were Made For This. I honed my editing pen and speed-reading skills at Vintage and Anchor Books, working with fiction and nonfiction authors including Elisha Cooper, Mark Z. Danielewski, James Ellroy, Christopher McDougall, Sarah Menkedick, Dexter Palmer, Pulitzer Prize–winner Heather Ann Thompson, Andrew Vachss, and Andrea Wulf. Little did I know when I started at Ellery Queen’s Mystery Magazine ten years ago that I was building a career in the most welcoming corner of publishing.

Proud to be an alumna of Mount Holyoke College, member of Sisters in Crime, and resident of Queens. I pronounce my last name “jill-yer-AH-no.”

Phil Marino

Senior Editor

 

As a senior editor at Little Brown, I’m interested in a wide range of nonfiction, most notably sports, business, music, history, tech, comedy, economics and philosophy. Before joining the incredible team here at Hachette in 2017, I was an editor and Marketing Director at Liveright Publishing, where I helped grow a list that had been dormant for nearly 40 years into one that now includes over fifteen New York Times bestsellers. Along the way, I’m proud to have worked with a diverse group of wonderful authors — from academics and columnists, to government officials, war reporters, and bestselling novelists. These include Seth Kugel, Owen Benjamin, Philip Mudd, Winston Groom, Janine di Giovanni, Philip Kitcher, Evelyn Fox Keller, Michael P. Lynch, and Simon Critchley.

Marisa Vigilante

Senior Editor

 

I'm a senior editor who started with Little, Brown Spark in its founding year, 2018. I’ve been a book editor for more than a decade and currently acquire a range of health, diet, wellness, self-help, and lifestyle books. I look for innovative, iconoclastic nonfiction that helps people improve their lives, both prescriptive and narrative. I previously worked at Rodale Books and Penguin Random House, acquiring primarily for the Avery and Gotham imprints, and in the editorial departments of Random House Publishing Group. I've worked with several New York Times bestselling authors like Dave Asprey, Dr. Bill Davis, Lewis Howes, Jillian Michaels, and Dr. Kellyann Petrucci, as well as celebrities like fashion designer Zac Posen, musician Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins, and superstar fitness trainer Tracy Anderson. Prior to entering the publishing world, I obtained a master’s degree in public health with a focus on health policy from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Ian Straus

Associate Editor

 

I am an associate editor at Little, Brown Spark, where I work on a range of narrative and prescriptive nonfiction in categories including health, science, and psychology. I’m particularly drawn to books that make innovative ideas accessible, stories that find humanity in unusual places, and anything that makes the familiar seem strange. Highlights include You Can Stop Humming Now by Daniela Lamas, The Man Who Walked Backward by Ben Montgomery, and A Terrible Thing to Waste by Harriet Washington.