Fiction Reading Group Guides

The 500
by Matthew Quirk

All is Beauty Now
by Sarah Faber

Amity & Sorrow
by Peggy Riley

Angels Make Their Hope Here
by Breena Clarke

All Together Now
by Gill Hornby

Back to Blood
by Tom Wolfe

The Bear
by Claire Cameron

Beauty
by Brian D'Amato

The Betrayers
by David Bezmozgis

Broken Monsters
by Lauren Beukes

Burial Rites
by Hannah Kent

California
by Edan Lepucki

Careers for Women
by Joanna Scott

The Crook Factory
by Dan Simmons

Dare Me
by Megan Abbott

Desperation Road
by Michael Farris Smith

Early One Morning
by Virginia Baily

Edge of Dark Water
by Joe R. Lansdale

The End of the Wasp Season
by Denise Mina

The Forever Summer
by Jamie Brenner

Frog Music
by Emma Donoghue

The Futures
by Anna Pitoniak

Gather the Daughters
by Jennie Melamed

A God in Ruins
by Kate Atkinson

Grace
by Paul Lynch

The Insect Farm
by Stuart Prebble

The Inseparables
by Stuart Nadler

Invincible Summer
by Alice Adams

I Pity the Poor Immigrant
by Zachary Lazar

Kingdom of Strangers
by Zoe Ferraris

The Lady of Sorrows
by Ann Zouroudi

Let's Hope for the Best
by Carolina Setterwall

Life After Life
by Kate Atkinson

The Luminaries
by Eleanor Catton

Make Believe
by Joanna Scott

Man at the Helm
by Nina Stibbe

The Man in My Basement
by Walter Mosley

Mischling
by Affinity Konar

The Mountain Can Wait
by Sarah Leipciger

My Lucky Star
by Joe Keenan

The Naming of the Dead
by Ian Rankin

NeverHome
by Laird Hunt

Not the End of the World
by Kate Atkinson

One Good Turn
by Kate Atkinson

One Mississippi
by Mark Childress

The Outcasts
by Kathleen Kent

Paint It Black
by Janet Fitch

Paradise Lodge
by Nina Stibbe

The Patterns of Paper Monsters
by Emma Rathbone

Philosophy Made Simple
by Robert Hellenga

The Pretty One
by Lucinda Rosenfeld

A Question of Blood
by Ian Rankin

Red Clocks
by Leni Zumi

Red Sky Morning
by Paul Lynch

The Reminders
by Val Emmich

Resistance
by Anita Shreve

Resurrection Men
by Ian Rankin

The Rook
by Daniel O’Malley

Room
by Emma Donoghue

The Rumor
by Elin Hilderbrand

Saints and Sinners
by Edna O'Brien

Sea Glass
by Anita Shreve

Secrets to Happiness
by Sarah Dunn

The Sheep Queen
by Thomas Savage

Silver Girl
by Elin Hilderbrand

Skylight Confessions
by Alice Hoffman

The Snow Child
by Eowyn Ivey

So Cold the River
by Michael Koryta

So Far Away
by Meg Mitchell Moore

Startup
by Doree Shafrir

The String Diaries
by Stephen Lloyd Jones

The Sugar Frosted Nutsack
by Mark Leyner

A Summer Affair
by Elin Hilderbrand

Summerland
by Elin Hilderbrand

The Swan Thieves
by Elizabeth Kostova

Swimming Sweet Arrow
by Maureen Gibbon

The Sweetheart Deal
by Polly Dugan

The Terror of Living
by Urban Waite

Testimony
by Anita Shreve

Theft
by N.S. Koenings

Thirty-Three Swoons
by Martha Cooley

This Bright River
by Patrick Somerville

This One is Mine
by Maria Semple

This Wicked World
by Richard Lange

Tigers in Red Weather
by Liza Klaussmann

To Be Sung Underwater
by Tom McNeal

To the Bright Edge of the World
by Eowyn Ivey

Tomorrow They Will Kiss
by Eduardo Santiago

The Traitor's Wife
by Kathleen Kent

Transparency
by Frances Hwang

Underground Airlines
by Ben Winters

An Unexpected Guest
by Anne Korkeakivi

Villa America
by Liza Klaussmann

The Visionist
by Rachel Urquhart

Walkin' the Dog
by Walter Mosley

The Way Home
by George Pelecanos

Ways to Disappear
by Idra Novey

A Wedding in December
by Anita Shreve

The Weight of Water
by Anita Shreve

We Need New Names
by NoViolet Bulawayo

When We Were Animals
by Joshua Gaylord

When Will There Be Good News?
by Kate Atkinson

Where'd You Go, Bernadette
by Maria Semple

White Oleander
by Janet Fitch

Wild Thing
by Josh Bazell

Winter Storms
by Elin Hilderbrand

The Yellow Birds
by Kevin Powers

You Will Know Me
by Megan Abbott

Your Heart is a Muscle the Size of a Fist
by Sunil Yapa

NonFiction Reading Group Guides

The Admirals
by Walter Borneman

Anchor and Flares
by Kate Braestrup

And Soon I Heard a Roaring Wind
by Bill Streever

Blue Mind
by Wallace J. Nichols

The Book of Wanderings
by Kimberley Meyer

Girl Land
by Caitlin Flanagan

The Great Animal Orchestra
by Bernie Krause

Harlem is Nowhere
by Sharifa Rhodes-Pitts

I Am Malala
by Malala Yousafzai

The Last Unicorn
by William DeBuys

Lunch in Paris
by Elizabeth Bard

The Magician's Book
by Laura Miller

Marriage and Other Acts of Charity
by Kate Braestrup

Ninety Days
by Bill Clegg

On Becoming Fearless…In Love, Work, And Life
by Arianna Huffington

The Rival Queens
by Nancy Goldstone

So We Read On
by Maureen Corrigan

Trials of the Earth
by Mary Mann Hamilton

The Ornament of the World
by Maria Rosa Menocal

When a Crocodile Eats the Sun
by Peter Godwin

When Everything Changed
by Gail Collins

The Witches
by Stacy Schiff