The 500
by Matthew Quirk
All is Beauty Now
by Sarah Faber
Amity & Sorrow
by Peggy Riley
Angels Make Their Hope Here
by Breena Clarke
All Together Now
by Gill Hornby
Back to Blood
by Tom Wolfe
The Bear
by Claire Cameron
Beauty
by Brian D'Amato
The Betrayers
by David Bezmozgis
Broken Monsters
by Lauren Beukes
Burial Rites
by Hannah Kent
California
by Edan Lepucki
Careers for Women
by Joanna Scott
The Crook Factory
by Dan Simmons
Dare Me
by Megan Abbott
Desperation Road
by Michael Farris Smith
Early One Morning
by Virginia Baily
Edge of Dark Water
by Joe R. Lansdale
The End of the Wasp Season
by Denise Mina
The Forever Summer
by Jamie Brenner
Frog Music
by Emma Donoghue
The Futures
by Anna Pitoniak
Gather the Daughters
by Jennie Melamed
A God in Ruins
by Kate Atkinson
Grace
by Paul Lynch
The Insect Farm
by Stuart Prebble
The Inseparables
by Stuart Nadler
Invincible Summer
by Alice Adams
I Pity the Poor Immigrant
by Zachary Lazar
Kingdom of Strangers
by Zoe Ferraris
The Lady of Sorrows
by Ann Zouroudi
Let's Hope for the Best
by Carolina Setterwall
Life After Life
by Kate Atkinson
The Luminaries
by Eleanor Catton
Make Believe
by Joanna Scott
Man at the Helm
by Nina Stibbe
The Man in My Basement
by Walter Mosley
Mischling
by Affinity Konar
The Mountain Can Wait
by Sarah Leipciger
My Lucky Star
by Joe Keenan
The Naming of the Dead
by Ian Rankin
NeverHome
by Laird Hunt
Not the End of the World
by Kate Atkinson
One Good Turn
by Kate Atkinson
One Mississippi
by Mark Childress
The Outcasts
by Kathleen Kent
Paint It Black
by Janet Fitch
Paradise Lodge
by Nina Stibbe
The Patterns of Paper Monsters
by Emma Rathbone
Philosophy Made Simple
by Robert Hellenga
The Pretty One
by Lucinda Rosenfeld
A Question of Blood
by Ian Rankin
Red Clocks
by Leni Zumi
Red Sky Morning
by Paul Lynch
The Reminders
by Val Emmich
Resistance
by Anita Shreve
Resurrection Men
by Ian Rankin
The Rook
by Daniel O’Malley
Room
by Emma Donoghue
The Rumor
by Elin Hilderbrand
Saints and Sinners
by Edna O'Brien
Sea Glass
by Anita Shreve
Secrets to Happiness
by Sarah Dunn
The Sheep Queen
by Thomas Savage
Silver Girl
by Elin Hilderbrand
Skylight Confessions
by Alice Hoffman
The Snow Child
by Eowyn Ivey
So Cold the River
by Michael Koryta
So Far Away
by Meg Mitchell Moore
Startup
by Doree Shafrir
The String Diaries
by Stephen Lloyd Jones
The Sugar Frosted Nutsack
by Mark Leyner
A Summer Affair
by Elin Hilderbrand
Summerland
by Elin Hilderbrand
The Swan Thieves
by Elizabeth Kostova
Swimming Sweet Arrow
by Maureen Gibbon
The Sweetheart Deal
by Polly Dugan
The Terror of Living
by Urban Waite
Testimony
by Anita Shreve
Theft
by N.S. Koenings
Thirty-Three Swoons
by Martha Cooley
This Bright River
by Patrick Somerville
This One is Mine
by Maria Semple
This Wicked World
by Richard Lange
Tigers in Red Weather
by Liza Klaussmann
To Be Sung Underwater
by Tom McNeal
To the Bright Edge of the World
by Eowyn Ivey
Tomorrow They Will Kiss
by Eduardo Santiago
The Traitor's Wife
by Kathleen Kent
Transparency
by Frances Hwang
Underground Airlines
by Ben Winters
An Unexpected Guest
by Anne Korkeakivi
Villa America
by Liza Klaussmann
The Visionist
by Rachel Urquhart
Walkin' the Dog
by Walter Mosley
The Way Home
by George Pelecanos
Ways to Disappear
by Idra Novey
A Wedding in December
by Anita Shreve
The Weight of Water
by Anita Shreve
We Need New Names
by NoViolet Bulawayo
When We Were Animals
by Joshua Gaylord
When Will There Be Good News?
by Kate Atkinson
Where'd You Go, Bernadette
by Maria Semple
White Oleander
by Janet Fitch
Wild Thing
by Josh Bazell
Winter Storms
by Elin Hilderbrand
The Yellow Birds
by Kevin Powers
You Will Know Me
by Megan Abbott
Your Heart is a Muscle the Size of a Fist
by Sunil Yapa