Matthew Horace
Matthew Horace spent three decades working in law enforcement and is a nationally recognized security expert. He has also served as a contributor to CNN and The Wall Street Journal.Read More
Ron Harris is a former reporter and editor for the Los Angeles Times and the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Currently, he is a professor at Howard University.
By the Author
The Black and the Blue
Longlisted for the PEN/John Kenneth Galbraith Award for NonfictionCareer police officer turned CNN contributor offers a "hard-hitting, convincing indictment of the biases in today's law…