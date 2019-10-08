Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Calvin Baker
Calvin Baker is the author of four novels, including Grace and Dominion which was a finalist for the Hurston-Wright Award. He teaches in Columbia University’s Graduate School of the Arts, and has also taught in the English Department at Yale University, the University of Leipzig, where he held the Picador Chair in American Studies, Long Island University, Graduate Department of English where he was a Distinguished Visiting Professor, Bard College, and Middlebury College. His nonfiction work has appeared in Harper’s and the New York Times Magazine. He lives in Brooklyn.Read More
By the Author
A More Perfect Reunion
This provocative case for integration shows how it is the single most radical, discomfiting idea in America, and why solving this fundamental problem is the…