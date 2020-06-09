Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Conversations in Black
On Power, Politics, and Leadership
An award-winning journalist envisions the future of leadership, excellence, and prosperity in Black America with this “urgent and pathbreaking” work (Marc Lamont Hill).
Hard-hitting, thought-provoking, and inspiring, Conversations in Black offers sage wisdom for navigating race in a radically divisive America and, with help from his mighty team of black intelligentsia, veteran journalist Ed Gordon creates hope and a timeless narrative on what the future of black leadership should look like and how we can get there.
In Conversations in Black, Gordon brings together some of the most prominent voices in Black America today, including Stacey Abrams, Harry Belafonte, Charlamagne tha God, Michael Eric Dyson, Alicia Garza, Jemele Hill, Iyanla VanZant, Eric Holder, Killer Mike, Angela Rye, Al Sharpton, T.I., and Maxine Waters, and so many more to answer questions about vital topics affecting our nation today, such as:
- Will the black vote control the 2020 election?
- Do black lives really matter?
- After Obama’s presidency, are black people better off?
- Are stereotypical images of people of color changing in Hollywood?
- How is “Black Girl Magic” changing the face of black America?
We are bombarded with media, music, and social media messages that enforce stereotypes of people of color. In this groundbreaking book, Gordon sets out to clarify what black power and excellence really look like — and shows everyone the way forward into a new age of prosperity and pride.
Essence, "6 Books that Celebrate Being Black and Proud"
"Ed Gordon is one the most important journalists in American history. In this powerful book, Gordon showcases his unparalleled ability to pull the freshest insights from the most unique and important voices in Black America. The conversations in this book offer the type of critical analysis, fresh insight, and unshakable hope necessary to move Black America into new levels of freedom and prosperity. Conversations in Black is urgent and pathbreaking text."—Marc Lamont Hill
"[This book] gathers a dream team of Black leaders, influencers and celebs...Together they have a series of honest, compelling conversations about the State of Black America."—BET.com
"Vibrant and empowering... refreshing, illuminating contributions sure to spark lively and constructive discussion and debate."—Kirkus
"A comprehensive and unvarnished look at the state of Black America... [this book] will almost certainly serve as one of the most important works of his career."—Rolling Out