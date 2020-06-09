An award-winning journalist envisions the future of leadership, excellence, and prosperity in Black America with this “urgent and pathbreaking” work (Marc Lamont Hill).





Hard-hitting, thought-provoking, and inspiring, Conversations in Black offers sage wisdom for navigating race in a radically divisive America and, with help from his mighty team of black intelligentsia, veteran journalist Ed Gordon creates hope and a timeless narrative on what the future of black leadership should look like and how we can get there.





In Conversations in Black, Gordon brings together some of the most prominent voices in Black America today, including Stacey Abrams, Harry Belafonte, Charlamagne tha God, Michael Eric Dyson, Alicia Garza, Jemele Hill, Iyanla VanZant, Eric Holder, Killer Mike, Angela Rye, Al Sharpton, T.I., and Maxine Waters, and so many more to answer questions about vital topics affecting our nation today, such as:

Will the black vote control the 2020 election?

Do black lives really matter?

After Obama’s presidency, are black people better off?

Are stereotypical images of people of color changing in Hollywood?

How is “Black Girl Magic” changing the face of black America?

We are bombarded with media, music, and social media messages that enforce stereotypes of people of color. In this groundbreaking book, Gordon sets out to clarify what black power and excellence really look like — and shows everyone the way forward into a new age of prosperity and pride.