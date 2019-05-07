Gordon tackles vital topics in the Trump era such as



the troubled intersection of race and politics

the gains and regression of Black inclusion

living with functioning White nationalism

navigating the far-right’s co-opting of free speech

surviving Trump’s xenophobia and restrictive immigration tactics

the role of Black female leadership in America

(re)defining Blackness in today’s pop culture

Hard-hitting and inspiring, Gordon will reveal a new blueprint for navigating race in a divisive America. He concludes that in spite of slavery, Jim Crow, the school to prison pipeline, and all the other injustices African Americans face, there remains a deep connection and loyalty to each other and the United States. Through strengthening politics, finances, and advocacy, victory will be revealed again and again. In Conversations in Black, Gordon embarks on the rigorous journey with a mighty team of black intelligentsia to define and outline a plan for what individual and collective leadership must be today.