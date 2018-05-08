Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Reniqua Allen
Reniqua Allen is an Eisner Fellow at the Nation Institute and a former fellow at New America and Demos. She has written for the New York Times, Washington Post, Guardian, Teen Vogue, and more, and has produced for WNYC, PBS, and MSNBC. Allen lives in the Bronx.Read More
By the Author
It Was All a Dream
Young Black Americans have been trying to realize the promise of the American Dream for centuries and coping with the reality of its limitations for…