Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You
A Remix of the National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning
A timely, crucial, and empowering exploration of racism–and antiracism–in AmericaRead More
This is NOT a history book.
This is a book about the here and now.
A book to help us better understand why we are where we are.
A book about race.
The construct of race has always been used to gain and keep power, to create dynamics that separate and silence. This remarkable reimagining of Dr. Ibram X. Kendi’s National Book Award-winning Stamped from the Beginning reveals the history of racist ideas in America, and inspires hope for an antiracist future. It takes you on a race journey from then to now, shows you why we feel how we feel, and why the poison of racism lingers. It also proves that while racist ideas have always been easy to fabricate and distribute, they can also be discredited.
Through a gripping, fast-paced, and energizing narrative written by beloved award-winner Jason Reynolds, this book shines a light on the many insidious forms of racist ideas–and on ways readers can identify and stamp out racist thoughts in their daily lives.
Praise for Stamped from the Beginning:
A New York Times bestseller
Winner of the 2016 National Book Award for Nonfiction
A Washington Post and Boston Globe Best Book of the Year
National Book Critics Circle Award Finalist for Nonfiction
NAACP Image Award Finalist for Outstanding Literary Work, Nonfiction* "In this tour de force, Kendi explores the history of racist ideas-and their connection with racist practices-across American history. Racism is the enduring scar on the American consciousness. In this ambitious, magisterial book, Kendi reveals just how deep that scar cuts and why it endures, its barely subcutaneous pain still able to flare."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review
—George Saunders, Financial Times, Best Books of 2017
"We often describe a wonderful book as 'mind-blowing' or 'life-changing' but I've found this rarely to actually be the case. I found both descriptions accurate for Ibram X. Kendi's Stamped from the Beginning... I will never look at racial discrimination again after reading this marvelous, ambitious, and clear-sighted book."
An "engrossing and relentless intellectual history of prejudice in America...The greatest service Kendi [provides] is the ruthless prosecution of American ideas about race for their tensions, contradictions and unintended consequences."—Washington Post
"A deep (and often disturbing) chronicling of how anti-black thinking has entrenched itself in the fabric of American society."—The Atlantic
"A staggering intellectual history of racism in America that is both rigorous and...readable."—The New Republic
"An intricate look at the history of race in the United States."—Time