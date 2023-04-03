A YALSA-ALA Excellence in Nonfiction for Young Adult Award Finalist

A School Library Journal Best Book of the Year

A New York Public Library Best Book of 2022

A Cooperative Children’s Book Center Children’s Choices list pick

"Michael Eric Dyson is one the greatest intellectuals and thought provokers of our time. In this book he and Marc Favreau realize we are the fruit of generations of giants who labored for and demanded a more equal America. Read Unequal to learn their stories—and our own."—Common, Grammy Award-winning artist, author, actor, and activist

"With clarity and insight, Unequal illuminates how racial inequality is built into every aspect of American society. In gripping prose, Michael Eric Dyson and Marc Favreau draw clear lines between past and present struggles for racial equality to reveal what is required of us if we truly want to live in a society without racism.—Robin DiAngelo, #1 bestselling author of White Fragility: Why It’s So Hard for White People to Talk About Racism

"Michael Eric Dyson has long offered a vital perspective on race in America. Unequal is a stunning accomplishment, where Dr. Dyson and Marc Favreau transport readers across the country and across time to show the devastation and insidiousness of racial inequality, while also offering hope and inspiration to those fighting for equality."—Joy-Ann Reid, bestselling author and host of The ReidOut on MSNBC

* "Empowering, profound, and necessary, purchase for all collections serving young adults."—SLJ, starred review

* "Crucial…This searing look at attempts to block students 'from learning the truth of inequality in the United States' encourages readers to acknowledge the deep-seated presence of structural racism in America. A must-read and a must-teach."—Publishers Weekly, starred review

* "This accessible, riveting collection will inspire readers to claim responsibility for helping to ensure that the U.S. one day lives up to its most ethical professed ideals. Grounded in evidence and optimistic: uplifts the social power of studying Black American freedom fighters."—Kirkus Reviews, starred review