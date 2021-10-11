Unequal
Unequal

A Story of America

by Michael Eric Dyson

by Marc Favreau

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780759557024

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $11.99

ON SALE: May 3rd 2022

Genre: Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Nonfiction / History / United States / 20th Century

PAGE COUNT: 368

ebook
Renowned, bestselling author Michael Eric Dyson makes his YA debut, with critically acclaimed author Marc Favreau, to deliver an urgent, enlightening account of racial inequality in America.
 
The true story of racial inequality—and resistance to it—is the prologue to our present. You can see it in where we live, where we go to school, where we work, in our laws, and in our leadership. Unequal presents a gripping account of the struggles that shaped America and the insidiousness of racism, and demonstrates how inequality persists. As readers meet some of the many African American people who dared to fight for a more equal future, they will also discover a framework for addressing racial injustice in their own lives. 

