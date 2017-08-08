Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Michael Eric Dyson
By the Author
Barack and Joe
A Washington Post 2019 Notable SelectionA vivid and inspiring account of the "bromance" between Barack Obama and Joe Biden.The extraordinary partnership of Barack Obama and…
Born to Use Mics
At the age of nineteen, Nasir “Nas” Jones began recording tracks for his debut album—and changed the music world forever. Released in 1994, Illmatic was…
Can You Hear Me Now?
Over the last 20 years, Michael Eric Dyson has become one of America’s most visible—and quotable—public intellectuals. Whether in his sixteen books, or in countless…
April 4, 1968
On April 4, 1968, at 6:01 p.m., while he was standing on a balcony at a Memphis hotel, Martin Luther King Jr. was shot and…
The Michael Eric Dyson Reader
Acclaimed for his writing on Malcolm X, Martin Luther King, Jr., Tupac Shakur, and many more, Michael Eric Dyson has emerged as the leading African-American…
Open Mike
Here, collected for the first time, are interviews and essays representing Michael Eric Dyson's most important thinking on race and identity. Exploring such topics as…
Mercy, Mercy Me
The best-selling Motown artist of all time, Marvin Gaye defined the hopes and shattered dreams of an entire generation. Twenty years after his tragic death-he…
Debating Race
Whether chronicling the class conflict in the African-American community or exposing the failings of the government response in the wake of Hurricane Katrina, Michael Eric…
Is Bill Cosby Right?
Michael Eric Dyson took America by storm with this provocative expose of the class and generational divide that is tearing black America apart. Nothing exposed…
Come Hell or High Water
When Hurricane Katrina tore through New Orleans and the Gulf Coast, hundreds of thousands were left behind to suffer the ravages of destruction, disease, and…
Know What I Mean?
Whether along race, class, or generational lines, hip-hop music has been a source of controversy since the beats got too big and the voices too…
Holler If You Hear Me
From the New York Times bestselling author of Tears We Cannot Stop and What Truth Sounds Like, and the author of Jay-Z: Made in America,…
Why I Love Black Women
In this open love letter to black women everywhere, Michael Eric Dyson celebrates the strength and beauty of African-American women. From Miss James, his grammar…