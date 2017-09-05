Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Rachel Devlin
Rachel Devlin is an associate professor of history at Rutgers University. She lives in Brooklyn, New York.Read More
By the Author
A Girl Stands at the Door
A new history of school desegregation in America, revealing how girls and women led the fight for interracial education The struggle to desegregate America's schools…