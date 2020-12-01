Stamped (For Kids)
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Stamped (For Kids)

Racism, Antiracism, and You

by

by

Adapted by

Illustrated by

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780316167383

USD: $9.99  /  CAD: $12.99

ON SALE: May 11th 2021

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / People & Places / United States / African American

PAGE COUNT: 160

Select a format:

ebook
Hardcover Audiobook Downloadable Unabridged
This chapter book edition of the #1 New York Times bestseller by luminaries Ibram X. Kendi and Jason Reynolds is an essential introduction to the history of racism and antiracism in America
 
RACE. Uh-oh. The R-word. 
But actually talking about race is one of the most important things to learn how to do.

Adapted from the groundbreaking bestseller Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You, this book takes readers on a journey from present to past and back again. Kids will discover where racist ideas came from, identify how they impact America today, and meet those who have fought racism with antiracism. Along the way, they’ll learn how to identify and stamp out racist thoughts in their own lives. 
 
Ibram X. Kendi’s research, Jason Reynolds’s and Sonja Cherry-Paul’s writing, and Rachelle Baker’s art come together in this vital read, enhanced with a glossary, timeline, and more.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews