Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X
The Fatal Friendship (A Young Readers Adaptation of Blood Brothers)
Discover the remarkable relationship between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X, and how the shifting tides of their bond affected the movement for Black pride and independence in the 1960s in this young readers edition of Blood Brothers: The Fatal Friendship Between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X.
Freshly adapted for young readers, this in-depth portrait showcases the complex bond between Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X, revealing how Malcolm helped mold Cassius Clay into Muhammad Ali and influenced his rise as an international symbol of Black pride and Black independence. Yet when Malcolm was expelled from the Nation of Islam for criticizing the conduct of its leader, Elijah Muhammad, Ali turned his back on Malcolm, a choice that some believe tragically contributed to the minister's assassination in February 1965.
Muhammad Ali and Malcolm X is the story of how Ali redefined what it means to be a Black athlete in America, informed by Malcolm's leadership. An extraordinary portrait of love, friendship, and power as well as deceit and betrayal, here is a window into the public and private lives of two national icons, and the tumultuous period in the American Civil Rights Movement that they helped to shape.
